80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead
PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
VIDEO: DPS pursuit ends in rollover crash near I-17 and Thunderbird Road
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were alerted about a driver heading northbound. It's unknown why troopers began following the van.
Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
AZFamily
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
Two hurt after car crashes into building in west Phoenix
Two people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning that left a car in a building in west Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled after missing 78-year-old man found safe
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Friday after a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix was found safe. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve button-up shirt and dark jeans in a white 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.
KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX — A man allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix gas station was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the service area near Cave Creek and Bell roads around 1:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
fox10phoenix.com
Man appears to have been struck and killed on I-17 in Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX - A man's body was found on I-17 near Northern Avenue in Phoenix, and he's believed to have been hit by an oncoming car, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 27. "There was an initial report of a male lying on the...
AZFamily
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phoenix, according to police. A Phoenix school district says the victim was a guest teacher and coach.
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Two of the people injured were identified to be Phoenix Police officers.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
AZFamily
ABC 15 News
Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
