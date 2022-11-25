ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead

PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain

GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after missing 78-year-old man found safe

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Friday after a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix was found safe. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve button-up shirt and dark jeans in a white 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after man fatally shot at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX — A man allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix gas station was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the service area near Cave Creek and Bell roads around 1:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
MESA, AZ

