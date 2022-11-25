ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Man dies after being shot in face in Chicago’s Little Village

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot in the face in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 30th Street. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to Mount […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Videos show flame-throwing, donut-spinning, rock-throwing car sideshows that ended with 3 facing felony charges in Chicago on Thanksgiving weekend

Chicago — Three men face felony charges after a series of stunt driving, donut-spinning, car “sideshows” left several Chicago police squad cars damaged and a CPD sergeant injured over Thanksgiving weekend. Up to 200 cars and hundreds of spectators were involved in some of the intersection-blocking incidents,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank

CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 Chicago police officers injured, 5 in custody after fight in Gold Coast

CHICAGO — Two Chicago Police Department officers were injured and five people are being questioned after a fight Saturday in Gold Coast, according to police. Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the report of multiple people fighting near West Division Street and North State Street, according to police. The owner of Gold Coast Social said […]
CHICAGO, IL

