Man dies after being shot in face in Chicago’s Little Village
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot in the face in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 30th Street. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to Mount […]
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge filed after man allegedly drops a pistol inside Boystown bar — THREE times
Chicago — A man on bail for a felony gun case brought a firearm into a Boystown bar over the weekend and got caught because witnesses saw him drop the gun on the floor over and over again, prosecutors said Monday. When police confronted him, the weapon allegedly fell to the ground again.
cwbchicago.com
Videos show flame-throwing, donut-spinning, rock-throwing car sideshows that ended with 3 facing felony charges in Chicago on Thanksgiving weekend
Chicago — Three men face felony charges after a series of stunt driving, donut-spinning, car “sideshows” left several Chicago police squad cars damaged and a CPD sergeant injured over Thanksgiving weekend. Up to 200 cars and hundreds of spectators were involved in some of the intersection-blocking incidents,...
Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
Police: Woman dies after hitting pothole while riding motorcycle in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she hit a pothole while riding a motorcycle and crashed Monday evening in Chicago, according to police. The woman was riding the motorcycle around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Archer Avenue when she hit the pothole and fell off, according to the Chicago Police […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year
Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
Suspect arrested moments after shooting and killing man in Chicago's Auburn Gresham area, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested moments after he shot and killed a man in Auburn Gresham. Police said Harry Bowen, 46, was arrested on Saturday after he shot and killed a 60-year-old man on South Honore near 78th Street. The man was shot during an argument.
cwbchicago.com
Charges filed in World Cup brawl that left 3 Chicago cops injured in the Gold Coast
Chicago — A woman and a man face felony charges, and two other men face misdemeanor charges in connection with a fight between fans of opposing soccer teams in the Gold Coast on Saturday that injured two Chicago police officers. Most of the accused are from the suburbs. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
Chicago police: 2 teens shot while sitting in parked car in Morgan Park
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot by an unknown person Saturday evening while they were sitting in a parked car in Morgan Park, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Christ Hospital in […]
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman arrested after taking bag of money from armored truck outside bank
Chicago police said a woman tried to steal a bag of money from an armored truck parked outside a bank in Edgewater Monday.
Tow truck driver sentenced in road rage murder after semi-truck driver shot 3 times on I-88
Prosecutors said Tillmon pulled his tow truck alongside Munoz's semi-trailer and opened fire following an altercation near the 294 interchange.
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking victim disarms offender, beats him with his own gun, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL — Prosecutors say a Chicago man disarmed a would-be carjacker and beat him with his own firearm on Saturday. It happened just east of Midway Airport, at the intersection of 56th Street and Kolin Avenue. Moments after a man parked near the intersection, a gunman wearing a...
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank
CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
Chicago woman with concealed carry license foils attempted carjacking by shooting man in head
A 23-year-old Chicago woman with a concealed-carry permit shot a would-be carjacker in the head as he attempted to enter her car in Calumet Heights at 2 a.m. last Wednesday.
Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
2 Chicago police officers injured, 5 in custody after fight in Gold Coast
CHICAGO — Two Chicago Police Department officers were injured and five people are being questioned after a fight Saturday in Gold Coast, according to police. Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the report of multiple people fighting near West Division Street and North State Street, according to police. The owner of Gold Coast Social said […]
Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, shot in Jeffrey Manor while on ride-share bicycle
A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon while on a ride-share bicycle in Jeffery Manor on the Far South Side.
Chicago police say someone dumped packages in an alley in Little Village
CHICAGO - Packages were found abandoned in an alley way in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the packages were found on South Troy near West 28th around 12:30 p.m. The packages were in a pile near a chain link fence. UPS released the following statement Sunday...
