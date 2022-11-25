Read full article on original website
Out of all the viral makeup trends that have graced my social feed recently (soap brows, anyone?), glowy, dewy skin might just be my favorite. My acne-prone complexion has been thanking me again and again for swapping my heavy, matte foundations with light, breathable BB creams. It seems that plenty of makeup fans have hopped on the glow wagon with me, considering my favorite sun-kissed product hasn’t been in stock for a hot minute.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
We all apply our makeup differently depending on how we prefer it to look on our face. Some of us like a darker contour while others love a really blushed look. Everyone's makeup and how they choose to put it on is of course completely up to them - but did you know you can use concealer to actually sculpt your face?
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Mascara is perhaps one of the most trusty makeup products in your lineup. When you wake up late and are rushing out the door, defining your eyes with a swipe of mascara makes all the difference. When you’re transitioning your look from day to night, applying another coat adds a nice little pick-me-up. Mascara seriously can do no wrong and neither can Kjaer Weis’ Im-Possible Mascara, especially when it’s down to $24 thanks to the brand’s Black Friday sale. It’s high-impact,...
As you get older, your skin changes—which means your skin-care routine should, too. In addition to doubling down on retinoids, SPF, and eye cream, there's one other product derms want you to consider adding to your regimen to keep skin supple over time: hand cream. Skin begins to lose...
Our pick of the best mascara formulas – from curling to waterproof for your longest, fullest, most defined lashes
EYESHADOW can complete transform your look. But it turns out there are a few major mistakes that can make you look years old and draw even more attention to fine lines and wrinkles. Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe, who is a member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the...
For those of us with naturally dry skin, the harsh effects of winter can often lead to patchy, red and ultimately, irritated complexions. In order to avoid this, it’s important to stay hydrated, and to know which common skincare products can work best for your skin type, and which to avoid (that can exacerbate dryness!)
No one does a beauty drop quite like Aldi. From its Lacura Bonded haircare range to the new Lacura vitamin C skincare collection, the affordable supermarket is expert at whipping up hype and getting people talking — mainly about how the products always seem to resemble designer counterparts. Olaplex,...
Buy one in 20 colors for just $43.
Prices start at just $30.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Retinol is one of the most effective skincare treatments for anti-aging, but many people aren’t as familiar with its fellow umbrella (and more potent) ingredient, retinaldehyde or retinal. Of course to get the most pure form of retinol (also known as tretinoin), you need a prescription, but retinal is the slightly more potent version of retinol that you can still grab over the counter. That’s why shoppers are loving Avene’s RetrinAL 1.0 Intensive cream with retinal so much—especially those with...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who’s ready for a Self-Care Sunday must-have? Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If...
We like the RMR-86 Pro Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover because of its versatility, fast-acting formula, and ability to clean a variety of surfaces.
Major life-hack potential for a lot less money.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Enjoyed all the great deals you scored on Black Friday? So did we! But if you’re like us and didn’t quite get enough, we’ve got a Cyber Monday deal you definitely don’t want to miss. If you’re not already in a festive mood, we’re about to get you there! Tula’s Cyber Monday sale is on and you can save 40% off selec products, plus score free shipping with no minimum purchase. That’s a seriously good deal considering you can get...
