WTRF
HS O-Lineman announces commitment to WVU
The future of West Virginia’s offensive line just got a little taller. Orlando, Florida native Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is listed as a 6-foot-7, 310 force. The senior announced his commitment to West Virginia University with a graphic on social media on Monday. Saint-Jean is a consensus three-star prospect according to...
WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip
West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
Lee Kpogba ends first season with WVU with a bang
Lee Kpogba’s college football career has been far from a straightforward journey. He started with a Division I scholarship at Syracuse in the ACC. After two seasons with the Orange, he transferred to “Last Chance U,” playing one season at East Mississippi Community College. Following a standout season there, the physically imposing linebacker transferred back to the D-I level and joined the Mountaineers.
Jaylen Anderson earns Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors
A pair of touchdown runs of more than 50 yards will catch people’s attention. That is what Jaylen Anderson did Saturday against Oklahoma State. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and helped lead WVU to its first victory over the Cowboys in eight seasons.
WVU players react to Dante Stills’ last game as a Mountaineer
Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold. Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West Virginia basketball team. The Mountaineers (5-1), who are scheduled to face Florida in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Sunday in Portland, Ore., have been ailing since the arrived in the Rose City.
GBN Podcast: WVU ends regular season with a win over Oklahoma State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a way to end the regular season for the WVU football program. Playing without any bowl game or postseason aspirations, the Mountaineers traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma and took care of business on a rainy Saturday to end the regular season. West Virginia had not beaten...
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Lane closure on portion of Mount DeChantal Road Friday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of Mount DeChantal Road in Wheeling is experiencing lane closures right now for a bridge construction project. The project will be ongoing until 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Drivers in the area are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WPHS safety update after “code red” lockdown
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After a “code red” lockdown at Wheeling Park High School last week, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education addressed concerns with protocols and the future of safety updates at the school at their meeting Monday. Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith...
Preview of Miracle League’s Twelve Days of Christmas performance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you aren’t asking for a partridge in a pear tree or turtle doves this Christmas, the Miracle League of the Ohio Valley may just change your mind. They have been preparing every Sunday for the last two months for their Twelve Days of...
Skating into Small Business Saturday: City of Wheeling brings ice skating to the Plaza on Market
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Small Business Saturday festivities continued from shopping to sliding into the evening at the Plaza on Market with the synthetic ice rink. Everyone was invited to skate free of charge from 3 to 8pm, with ice skates provided. This has been an annual treat...
Crews battled house fire in Triadelphia, West Virginia on Monday
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department confirms that there is a single family home on fire on Gashell Run Road. Details are limited at this time. Fire crews are on scene. 7News has a crew en route and will bring you updates as they become available.
Wheeling Heritage Awards $375,000 to Historic Preservation Projects in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage is pleased to announce that it will award $375,000 to four historic preservation projects through the first round of its Wheeling Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program. This program was made possible when Wheeling Heritage was awarded a $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from...
Centre Market puts the “chase” in “purchase” with scavenger hunt on Small Business Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Whether it is businesses new, or long-lasting, Centre Market has the shops that make up our local businesses in the community, and what better way to show support than holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday. Wheeling’s Centre Market had events for shoppers like music all...
Missing Ohio woman last seen in October found dead in Pennsylvania
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (WJW) — A Cleveland woman reported missing by police earlier this month has been found dead in Pennsylvania. The family of 23-year-old Andrianna Kiri Taylor last heard from her on Oct. 8, according to a news release from the police department. Police reported her missing on Nov. 13.
Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum offers music and pictures with pets in December
WHEELING, W.Va. — Santa will be at the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum the first three Saturdays of December. The first week will be Toys and Tunes where local music students come in and play for everyone’s entertainment. The second week you can bring your cat in...
