WILMINGTON — A fundraiser will be held from 10-4 Dec. 17 at Dove Church in Wilmington to help pay for the medical expenses of Alayna Lynn Ledbetter. Eighteen vendors are scheduled to be there with each donating part of their sales to the cause. Vendors will also donate an item of theirs to be used in a raffle.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO