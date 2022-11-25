ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

• Sabina Historical Society Christmas Dinner: The Sabina Historical Society will host its annual meeting and Christmas dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the C.O.V.E. 185 S. College St. in Sabina. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the meal served by Shoestrings Catering will be at 6:30 p.m. Reservation due date was Nov. 23. Call 937-302-6002 for further details.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Locals come together to help family in need

WILMINGTON — A fundraiser will be held from 10-4 Dec. 17 at Dove Church in Wilmington to help pay for the medical expenses of Alayna Lynn Ledbetter. Eighteen vendors are scheduled to be there with each donating part of their sales to the cause. Vendors will also donate an item of theirs to be used in a raffle.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Christmas comes early in New Vienna

Kids were able to enjoy some food, games, crafts, music, and worship during the Kids Christmas Crusade on Sunday in New Vienna. Kids were able to enjoy some food, games, crafts, music, and worship during the Kids Christmas Crusade on Sunday in New Vienna. Kids were able to enjoy some...
NEW VIENNA, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Supporting Clinton Co. History Center on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back this Tuesday, Nov. 29, and throughout the year. Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Dog tags go on sale Dec. 1

Dog tags officially go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 for the 2023 license year. Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl will be sending out renewal applications to all owners who purchased a 2022 tag. The last day to purchase 2023 Clinton County dog license without a penalty being assessed is...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Makeshark Website Marketing to hold grand opening Dec. 7

Join Makeshark Website Marketing for a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and includes tours of its new office and light refreshments. Makeshark Website marketing is located at 100...
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today

MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25. Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson. >>Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination. The park will...
MASON, OH
WDTN

Crews contain fire at New Lebanon tire shop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a tire shop in New Lebanon Monday morning. According to the New Lebanon Fire Department, crews responded to a fire just before 2 a.m. Monday on the 14200 block of Dayton-Eaton Pike in Jackson Township. Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke and fire […]
NEW LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Travelers hitting roads after Thanksgiving holiday weekend

MONROE — Travelers across the country are heading home Sunday from their Thanksgiving trips. >>Traveling for Thanksgiving? AAA weighs in on when’s the best time. Sunday afternoon and early evening are among the worst times for drivers to be traveling during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to AAA. This worst time is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.
MONROE, OH
WDTN

Dayton Turkey Trot 2022 held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Runners and walkers braved the rain in Dayton for the 2022 Dayton Turkey Trot half marathon and 5K. According to the race’s website, the event took place at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 8:30 a.m. Participants that went to the finish line received Bill’s Donuts. A new 2022 medal for everyone […]
DAYTON, OH

