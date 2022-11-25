Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sabina, OH
Women's Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52
Columbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.
Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide "Stores of the Future"
Beavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Ohio State
wnewsj.com
Upcoming events
• Sabina Historical Society Christmas Dinner: The Sabina Historical Society will host its annual meeting and Christmas dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the C.O.V.E. 185 S. College St. in Sabina. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the meal served by Shoestrings Catering will be at 6:30 p.m. Reservation due date was Nov. 23. Call 937-302-6002 for further details.
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Fun day trips for the entire family around the holidays
Between the colder weather preventing certain outdoor escapades and holiday-related breaks over the next few months, the kids are likely to at least experience a few fits of boredom. Luckily, we’ve rounded up a diverse set of day trip ideas – from museums to restaurants and glow tubing – sure...
wnewsj.com
Locals come together to help family in need
WILMINGTON — A fundraiser will be held from 10-4 Dec. 17 at Dove Church in Wilmington to help pay for the medical expenses of Alayna Lynn Ledbetter. Eighteen vendors are scheduled to be there with each donating part of their sales to the cause. Vendors will also donate an item of theirs to be used in a raffle.
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
WLWT 5
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
wnewsj.com
Christmas comes early in New Vienna
Kids were able to enjoy some food, games, crafts, music, and worship during the Kids Christmas Crusade on Sunday in New Vienna. Kids were able to enjoy some food, games, crafts, music, and worship during the Kids Christmas Crusade on Sunday in New Vienna. Kids were able to enjoy some...
WGAL
Couple travels hours to deliver packages after they say they caught a delivery driver dumping them
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open, and we were doing a little...
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
wnewsj.com
Supporting Clinton Co. History Center on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back this Tuesday, Nov. 29, and throughout the year. Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.
wnewsj.com
Dog tags go on sale Dec. 1
Dog tags officially go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 for the 2023 license year. Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl will be sending out renewal applications to all owners who purchased a 2022 tag. The last day to purchase 2023 Clinton County dog license without a penalty being assessed is...
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
Travel Magazine Names Colerain's Germania Society Christkindlmarkt One of Best in U.S.
Trips to Discover magazine highlights the christkindlmarkt's authenticity and German food as reasons for the ranking.
wnewsj.com
Makeshark Website Marketing to hold grand opening Dec. 7
Join Makeshark Website Marketing for a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and includes tours of its new office and light refreshments. Makeshark Website marketing is located at 100...
New EMT saves puppy during Dayton fire
Hale graduated on November 18 and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.
Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today
MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25. Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson. >>Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination. The park will...
Parents advised to talk to children regarding traumatic holiday parade incident, official says
DAYTON — The gunfire that happened at Friday night’s Dayton Holiday Festival and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights sent people running, including many children. Dayton Police said Monday while they are still looking for the person who fired the shot, four juveniles have been charges with...
Crews contain fire at New Lebanon tire shop
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a tire shop in New Lebanon Monday morning. According to the New Lebanon Fire Department, crews responded to a fire just before 2 a.m. Monday on the 14200 block of Dayton-Eaton Pike in Jackson Township. Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke and fire […]
Travelers hitting roads after Thanksgiving holiday weekend
MONROE — Travelers across the country are heading home Sunday from their Thanksgiving trips. >>Traveling for Thanksgiving? AAA weighs in on when’s the best time. Sunday afternoon and early evening are among the worst times for drivers to be traveling during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to AAA. This worst time is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Dayton Turkey Trot 2022 held in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Runners and walkers braved the rain in Dayton for the 2022 Dayton Turkey Trot half marathon and 5K. According to the race’s website, the event took place at Welcome Stadium in Dayton at 8:30 a.m. Participants that went to the finish line received Bill’s Donuts. A new 2022 medal for everyone […]
