KCRG.com
185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium at Hawkeye game
(IOWA CITY (KTIV) -- It was an exciting moment for members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. The Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker, on Friday, performed a flyover above Kinnick Stadium, after the singing of the National Anthem, and before the Iowa Nebraska football “Heroes” game in Iowa City, Iowa.
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
CHAPTER 23 - Jeff Wagner. This year, 2022, has been one of exceptional celebrations for the Wagner family. Sibley and Sheldon both marked their 150th anniversary, for example. And closer to home, our first publication, The Golden Shopper marked its 60th birthday while The N’West Iowa REVIEW celebrated 50 years of growth.
MercyMe ‘Always Only Jesus Tour’ stopping in Sioux City
MercyMe has announced that their spring "Always Only Jesus Tour" will be making a stop at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City.
kiwaradio.com
Brent & Dawn Prescott Take Top Honors In Jeep Parade During 2022 Christmas Parade Of Lights
Sheldon, Iowa — People lined the streets downtown in Sheldon Saturday night for Sheldon’s 3rd annual Christmas Parade of Lights. Temperatures in the lower 40’s when the parade began at 5:30 pm made for a beautiful evening for the event. Twenty-seven entries were decked out with Christmas...
nwestiowa.com
Bonnie Grave, 71, Sheldon
SHELDON—Bonnie Lou Grave, 71, Sheldon, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Sheldon, where she has been residing since August. Arrangements are under the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, November 28
A Winter Weather Advisory has been called for Plymouth and 6 other northwest Iowa counties for Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Sioux Falls, says the snow will begin early Tuesday…. The morning commute could be a bit messy in Plymouth County, with a bit of ice mixed...
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
Thousands celebrate at Christmas in Hometown Le Mars
The City of Le Mars is already getting into the Christmas spirit, even without the snow.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow expected for the southeastern counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued...
nwestiowa.com
Douglas Boneschans, 80, Bigelow, MN
BIGELOW, MN—Douglas Arthur Boneschans, 80, Bigelow, MN, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Sibley. Burial will be at Worthington Cemetery in Minnesota. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
Winners of Sioux City’s Festival of Trees announced
The main floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre has been lined with some of Siouxland's best-designed holiday decor.
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
Ruth Hocking, 92, Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Ruth Hendrene Hocking, 92, Rock Rapids, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at First Reformed Church in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids.
Siouxland shoppers say the Black Friday crowd was unexpectedly small
Watch the video above to see how Black Friday shoppers described their experience.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, November 26
Le Mars celebrates a Hometown Christmas today. Margaret Catton, speaking on the What Now program, says a host of activities take place this morning. There are several new events this season. And there’s plenty of things for kids and their parents to do. The day closes out with an...
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
nwestiowa.com
Lynn “Butch” Doorneweerd
LESTER—Lynn “Butch” Jay Doorneweerd, 73, Lester, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home. Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Apostolic Christian Church in Lester. Visitation with family present will be 2-4 p.m. and 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids.
kelo.com
Changing weather early next week could impact travel plans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While we are enjoying the Thanksgiving weekend weather, the Sioux Falls National Weather Service is keeping an eye on snow and colder temperatures early next week. With accumulating snowfall likely, the weather service says now is the time to start thinking about travel plans Monday night into Tuesday. They remind travelers to have a safety kit in their vehicle and hit the road with a full tank of gas. While the track and intensity are still uncertain, the National Weather Services advises monitoring the forecast to be prepared.
KELOLAND TV
Collectors put 28 rare John Deere tractors up for auction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — International Harvester red, Alice Chalmers orange. But nothing is more recognizable in the ag industry than John Deere Green. The largest farm machinery manufacturer in the U.S. has been churning out tractors since 1917. This weekend two men who have been buying some of the rarest of the iconic green tractors are selling their collections. This is one of 28 John Deere tractors going up for auction on Saturday.
