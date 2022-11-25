ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

No. 4 Ohio State women roll past North Alabama 105-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 to lead No. 4 Ohio State past North Alabama 105-67 on Sunday. The Buckeyes (6-0) shot 58.6% from the field as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. North Alabama (3-3) trailed by eight...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson resigning at end of academic year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After two years on the job, Ohio State President Kristina Johnson is transitioning out of her role at the end of the academic year, the university announced Monday. The university said Johnson's term as university president will end in May 2023. Addressing claims in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State drops to No. 5 in AP poll after Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Wolverines took Ohio State's long-held No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll after beating the Buckeyes 45-23 for their second win in a row. Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in the AP poll since week six. They're now ranked...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Will your insurance company cover the copay for a costly drug?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Randi Clites’ son Colton was born with severe hemophilia – a rare blood clotting disorder that typically costs $400,000 a year or more to treat. Even with health insurance, Clites and her husband needed help to meet their copay. “We’re dependent on copay...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus measles cases rise to 44 Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health officials reported over 10 new measles cases Tuesday. The total number of measles cases jumped from 32 to 44 with at least 17 daycare and school locations reporting cases. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. Seventeen of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Killers set to perform in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Killers are coming to Columbus next year!. The band will be performing its Imploding the Mirage Tour at the Schottenstein Center on March 21, 2023. Their first album, Hot Fuss, was released in 2004. The album contained the singles “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 hurt in accidental shooting near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is recovering from an accidental shooting near downtown Columbus Tuesday morning. The incident happened along McAllister Avenue around 3 a.m. Police said they were told a person fired a shot at someone they thought was an intruder. It turned out to be a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices drop over 16 cents in last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Central Ohio has fallen over 16 cents per gallon in the past week, GasBuddy reported. Gas prices dropped 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon. Prices in Columbus are 16.3 cents per gallon lower...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus library bringing back Winter Reading Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is bringing back its Winter Reading Challenge for its fifth year. As part of the challenge, students can earn prizes by just reading over winter break. With the challenge, the library hopes to keep reading skills strong while students are out of school over the holidays.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Butterfly Guild of National Children's Hospital announces spring showcase theme

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — For its 65th annual production, Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital is pleased to announce Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Sound of Music will take place on March 3, 4 & 5, 2023 at Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre located at 34 W. Broad St. This family-friendly, Broadway-quality production benefits the Hospice and Palliative Care Programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the only programs of its kind in central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pregnant woman dies in deadly Madison County crash, newborn baby critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is dead and her newborn baby is in critical condition after a car crash in Madison County Saturday morning. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle, single-fatality crash that occurred on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast at the intersection of Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast around 11 a.m.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tree decorated, lit blue for Ross County deputy injured in a shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Chillicothe community is showing its support for a Ross County deputy who was seriously injured in the line of duty. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot in the chest during a shoot-out with Nicholas Mitchell, and BCI is investigating. According to Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, Kocheran is still in the hospital but improving every day.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Local Chef revamps recipes while spreading positivity on social media

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Thanksgiving has come and gone and its time to get rid of those leftovers! Chef EV joins Good Day Columbus with a way to finish them off before going bad!. CAULIFLOWER TURKEY PIZZA. INGREDIENTS:. 1 Cauliflower Crust. 2oz Homemade pizza sauce (or your choice) 8oz...
COLUMBUS, OH

