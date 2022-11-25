Read full article on original website
WGAL
Man accused of killing Ohio woman and burying her body in Pennsylvania
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say killed a woman from Ohio and then buried her in Pennsylvania. Police are looking for Anthony Kennedy, 43. He's accused of killing Adrianna Taylor, 23, of Cleveland. Investigators said Taylor's body was found in the backyard of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
wtae.com
Police find missing Armstrong County man
LEECHBURG, Pa. — Southern Armstrong Regional Police have located an Armstrong County man who went missing Monday. Police say the man was found on Tuesday.
votebeat.org
Rejecting improperly dated ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pennsylvania, data shows
Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more likely to impact voters from communities with larger non-white populations, a Votebeat and Spotlight PA analysis of data from three urban counties has found. Earlier this month a deadlocked Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated...
wtae.com
Game Commission: Deer illegally taken in Marshall Township
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking into an incident in northern Allegheny County, where they say an antlered whitetail deer was illegally taken earlier this month. Surveillance image released: Watch the report above. The Game Commission said the incident happened at a parking lot off...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Monroeville woman
One of two men found guilty of first-degree murder after they killed a Monroeville woman and stole her car more than three years ago was sentenced on Tuesday to spend the rest of his life in prison. Ramonta Yancey, 29, of Pittsburgh was also ordered by Allegheny County Common Pleas...
explore venango
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Accused of Being Under the Influence of Controlled Substance While Caring for Toddler
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who is accused of caring for a toddler while she was under the influence of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint released on Monday, November 28, by the Sugarcreek Police Department, officers responded...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
Driver reports delivery vehicle stolen in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 police confirmed an Amazon delivery driver was targeted when she pulled over to drop off a package. Police say a thief jumped into her truck on Rosedale Street and then drove off. But what was he after, the packages or a quick joy...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Drug and Alcohol Counselor/ Assistants
Abraxas I is currently hiring Drug & Alcohol Counselors or Counselor Assistants to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Attention Addiction Counselors, Substance Abuse Counselors, Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselors (CADC), Prevention Specialists. In this role, you...
explore venango
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
Tionesta man arrested for alleged shooting in Hydetown parking lot
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man accused of a shooting in Crawford County has been arrested. Matthew James Divido of Tionesta is accused of shooting a Titusville man in the leg with a 20 gauge shotgun on Nov. 19. The incident reportedly happened in a parking lot in Hydetown Borough. According to a witness, the victim was […]
explore venango
Danny L. Amon
Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. He was born on January 14, 1939, to the late Harold and Vera Lynn Amon who raised him and his sister in Raymilton, PA. Danny attended a one-room...
therecord-online.com
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard
CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland, Allegheny election results certified; precinct petitions still under review
With the exception of the vote counts from five of the county’s 307 precincts, the Westmoreland County Board of Elections on Monday gave its final certification to the Nov. 8 election results. Petitions filed challenging the results of the vote counts of the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in...
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
