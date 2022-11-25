ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Game Commission: Deer illegally taken in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking into an incident in northern Allegheny County, where they say an antlered whitetail deer was illegally taken earlier this month. Surveillance image released: Watch the report above. The Game Commission said the incident happened at a parking lot off...
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
Featured Local Job: Drug and Alcohol Counselor/ Assistants

Abraxas I is currently hiring Drug & Alcohol Counselors or Counselor Assistants to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Attention Addiction Counselors, Substance Abuse Counselors, Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselors (CADC), Prevention Specialists. In this role, you...
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
Danny L. Amon

Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. He was born on January 14, 1939, to the late Harold and Vera Lynn Amon who raised him and his sister in Raymilton, PA. Danny attended a one-room...
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard

CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday. Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
