Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur.

The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently discharged” a firearm. As a result, the woman was shot in her torso.

Police arrested the man and booked him into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of reckless aggravated battery.

WPD detectives will present the case to the district attorney’s office after they finish investigating the case.

