Southwest Cyber Monday Sale – 30% Off Flights (Save on New or Existing Reservations)
There is a Southwest Cyber Monday sale that gives you 30% off flights! It is a great time to check your existing reservations for savings – or book new ones!. Southwest finally dropped in with their Cyber Monday sale. Southwest normally has sales on Tuesday but they obviously wanted to join the other companies coming in with sales – and we are happy they did!
IHG Cyber Monday Promos – 10k points every 2 nights + more
JetBlue Cyber Monday promo: get $50 off flights $100+ for Cyber Monday
Iberia’s new revenue-based Avios earning scheme goes live… and it is a HOT MESS
Iberia’s new revenue-based earning scheme has gone live. And whilst it looks simple at the headline level, it’s a little more complex in the real world. Let us start at the beginning. In theory, it sounds passable with earnings starting from €1 = 5 Avios, depending on your status level.
