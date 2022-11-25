Read full article on original website
Related
Ferrari’s First ‘Gran Turismo’ Racer Is a 1,337 HP Rocket Ship
The Prancing Horse is ready to conquer the digital world. Ferrari has just unveiled a race car concept that will make its debut in the latest Gran Turismo video game before the end of the year. The eye-catching speed machine is the first original vehicle the Italian marque has contributed to the racing franchise’s Vision Gran Turismo program, which dates back to 2013. The automaker’s futuristic racer is called the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. Like Lamborghini and Porsche before it, the Maranello-based brand used its virtual car as an opportunity to really let loose, creating the most stylish and high-performance vehicle it...
US-bound Fiat 500e spawns feisty Abarth version with 153 hp
A redesigned Fiat 500e electric hatchback heads to U.S. showrooms in early 2024, and it may be accompanied by a feisty Abarth model when it arrives.
First Drive: Lamborghini’s Savage New 802 HP Countach Would Leave the ’80s Original in the Dust
History is a powerful commodity for an automaker, but also a dangerous one. The line between reverential and pastiche is often fuzzy, and the list of retro-themed products that fell on the wrong side of it is long and ignominious. Who can recall Volkswagen’s front-wheel-drive New Beetle without wincing? The risks for a supercar maker are greater still, and never more so than when dealing with a car as utterly famous as the Lamborghini Countach. The original was a sensation when it debuted in 1974, Marcello Gandini’s wedge-shaped design impressing every bit as much as the performance of the hand-built V-12...
insideevs.com
Italian EV Upstart Aehra Details 800 HP Porsche Taycan-Rivaling Sedan For 2025
Aehra is a new name on the global and European EV startup scene, a company that wants to be perceived as quintessentially Italian, luxurious and performance-oriented. It has yet to build a vehicle, but it has revealed its first model, an electric SUV similar in concept to the Lotus Eletre, and now we have learned more about its second model, a performance sedan with similar design.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Just Completed 500-Mile Drive
Many wonder whether the upcoming Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi will really have a range of 500 miles (804 km), specifically when fully loaded. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October that the range of the Tesla Semi was calculated with cargo - "Just to be clear, 500 miles with the cargo on level ground."
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
Road & Track
The Toyota Mega Cruiser Is Japan's Greatest Off-Road Machine
The circumstances surrounding Japanese automotive manufacturing in the Nineties and the crop of unique, wonderfully overengineered, technically advanced vehicles born during this period are legendary. Supras, Skylines, Wankel RX-7s, and the original NSX elicit just as strong emotions today as they did when their images first hit PlayStation discs. From the attainable fun of the NA Miata and Integra Type R to the Lexus LS400 that emerged to take on “the world’s best car” at half the price, seemingly every niche of the car industry was headlined by something interesting and Japanese.
Here Are the EVs That Give You a Tax Credit
The Biden administration wants to promote the adoption of electric vehicles by extending the current Federal tax credits. Electric vehicles are still a luxury for the vast majority of consumers. Their price has increased further in recent months, due to continued disruptions in supply chains and soaring prices for raw...
techeblog.com
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Test Drive: 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Brings The Grand Back To Jeep
Every time I’ve stepped inside one of the new Jeep SUVs (that’s not a Wrangler), I say the same thing: Who does Jeep think they are now? And what I mean by that is Jeep has gone through an impressive metamorphosis with their SUV line offering luxury, swanky vehicles. This is a straying from their more basic, rugged offering they’ve profited from over the years.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech
The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
Carscoops
Driven: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Is The Hypermiler’s Hot Hatch
If the 2023 Honda Civic has cropped up in your conversations lately, we’ll bet the subject was the new Type-R hot hatch that’s due to hit showrooms later this year, and whether you’d buy one over Toyota’s GR Corolla. But out in the wider world there’s...
MotorAuthority
Legendary BMW 3.0 CSL reborn with 553-hp inline-6
BMW M turned 50 this year and celebrated by reviving one of its most legendary models: the 3.0 CSL. Revealed last week, the new 3.0 CSL is a modern take on the homologation E9 special launched by BMW M in 1972, and considered to be the BMW motorsports and tuning division's first car. The original, nicknamed the Batmobile because of its wild aerodynamic styling, went on to win on the track and essentially laid the foundation for decades of BMW performance cars to come.
Carscoops
Like The F1 Legend, Ex-Mario Andretti Lotus Elite Has A Few Wrinkles
A celebrity name in a car’s history file can massively inflate a classic car’s value. And if the car in question is from a blue-chip sports car brand with serious motorsport heritage, the numbers can get pretty crazy. Just ask the guy who parted with $1.95 million for Steve McQueen’s 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera.
Top Speed
De Tomaso Gives A Glimpse Of Its New P900 Hypercar
Italian supercar brand De Tomaso's history isn't as colorful or as rich as brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but chances are enthusiasts know the brand. De Tomaso returned to the automotive scene in 2019 when it unveiled its first new supercar in 15 years, the P72. Production of the supercar has yet to commence this year near the Nurburgring, but it seems we will also be getting a second model that's totally dressed up in purple-tinged carbon fiber.
hypebeast.com
Berlin Concept Store GATE194 Strips Back Fred Perry's Classic Twin Tipped Polo Shirt
Fred Perry is typically associated with British subcultures, but in the 1980s, its mother country ravers often went further afield than just parking lots, grassland and underground warehouses dotted around the U.K., sometimes landing in the techno mecca that is Berlin, underpinned by burgeoning queer and punk scenes. This is where Fred Perry came in, often dressing such nighttime hedonists in their search for the next best party, and now the brand comes full circle with its collaboration with GATE194.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
hypebeast.com
Rising Manchester Brand SKITZO Reveals Its "Urban Tetris" Collection for FW22
Emerging Manchester-based label SKITZO has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it explores the versatility of denim. Throughout Manchester, there’s an abundance of labels that are representing the rainy city to the fullest. For example, Drama Call and Clints are driving fans into frenzies with their off-the-cuff release tactics for their oversized, skate-influenced designs. Elsewhere, Gramm is continuing to break the mold of technical fashion with luminous color palettes, and now SKITZO is experimenting with denim like never before.
Comments / 0