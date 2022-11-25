ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter holidays concert tour planning 4 Arizona stops

Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12E9bZ_0jNSswZF00

Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone will perform four holiday concerts in Arizona next month.

Arkenstone, a prolific contemporary instrumental musician who has released more than 60 albums, will appear in Phoenix with “A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends.”

The special holiday show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., in Phoenix. Other shows will include a Dec 14 show in Yuma, a Dec. 16 concert in Sedona, and a Dec. 17 performance in Tucson.

The concerts will feature chart-topping favorites and surprises, including the debut of some of Arkenstone’s neo-classical compositions featuring strings, flutes and percussion.

The stops are among 18 cities on Arkenstone’s “Winter’s Eve” tour, which is the first orchestral concert of this scale by an independent artist since the pandemic in 2020.

“I love the winter season,” Arkenstone says. “It’s a very special time of year, particularly around the winter solstice, and this is a wonderful way to share the magic of the season with family and friends.”

Visit DavidArkenstone.com for tickets.

Phoenix, AZ
