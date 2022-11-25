Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
Centre Daily
Mavs vs. Warriors GAMEDAY: Tortoise & Hare, Doncic & Curry
The Dallas Mavericks make a quick trip home to host the reigning-NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a nationally broadcast game. Home for about 48 hours, the Mavs face a tough task in defending Stephen Curry and their Western Conference foes Warriors. The star-studded game will be...
Centre Daily
Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers players Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner were nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between November 21 and 27. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton won the award last week. Ultimately, the award went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this time. The Greek...
Centre Daily
Tobias Harris, Shake Milton Assess Joel Embiid’s Return vs. Hawks
Going into Monday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t sure whether they would have Joel Embiid in the mix or not. As Embiid missed all four games last week due to a mid-foot sprain, the big man was on pace to potentially miss five in a row. However, the All-Star center gave himself a chance to play on Monday against the Hawks as he was upgraded to questionable ahead of the matchup.
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are OUT for Clippers vs Blazers
If Clipper fans were looking for good news regarding their two superstars, they're unfortunately not going to get it. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will remain out against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard will miss his fourth straight game with a right ankle sprain. Paul George...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Likely To Miss Wednesday’s Game Against Boston Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has yet to join the team in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Butler is likely to miss his seventh straight game because of a knee injury. He could still return at some point during the remainder of the trip. The Heat play the Celtics again Friday and conclude with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 Points Not Enough in Thunder’s Close Loss
Oklahoma City fought hard in the final quarter against the hobbled New Orleans Pelicans, but the Thunder fell just short in the Big Easy, losing 105-101. The Thunder’s final quarter was a positive from Monday night, but outside of that, it was a relatively sloppy basketball game. OKC turned the ball over 19 times and forced 22 takeaways on defense. As a team, the Thunder shot just 37% from the floor, and down the stretch, the lack of big shots allowed the Pelicans to stay a step ahead.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Prove They Can Win On The Road
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra put his motivational skills to work before the team took the court Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. During the pregame, Spoelstra let the team know just how poorly they had played on the road. The Heat entered...
