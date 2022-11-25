ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jean Smart Teases ‘Hacks’ Season 3 With Spunky Behind-the-Scenes Snap

The actress shared a very animated snap of herself behind-the-scenes of filming Season 3 of the HBO hit on Instagram yesterday, and fans can't get enough of her humor. In the new photo, Smart was all smiles in what looks to be her dressing room or trailer. With her hair and makeup done, the star looked to be just about ready to assume her position as Deborah Vance–attitude and all. Donning a grey tank top printed with a very Deborah Vance phrase, "the bitch is back," Smart smirked as she struck a pose for the camera.
Antonio Banderas thinks Tom Holland would be a great Zorro in a reboot

In the age of reboots, revivals and prequels, Antonio Banderas is sharing thoughts on who would make a great choice to follow in his masked footsteps as the legendary Zorro. The actor, who played the swashbuckling hero in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro" and sequel "The Legend of Zorro" in 2005, said his "Uncharted" costar Tom Holland would be a perfect fit for the role, in a video interview published Saturday with Comicbook.com.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game

If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren't going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief has...
