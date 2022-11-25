Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Margot Robbie’s Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Movie
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! The live-action approach to the story of iconic doll line has been a long time in the making. The Barbie movie was originally set to be rewritten by Diablo Cody with Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer departed from the project, Cody opened up about the […]
Jean Smart Teases ‘Hacks’ Season 3 With Spunky Behind-the-Scenes Snap
The actress shared a very animated snap of herself behind-the-scenes of filming Season 3 of the HBO hit on Instagram yesterday, and fans can't get enough of her humor. In the new photo, Smart was all smiles in what looks to be her dressing room or trailer. With her hair and makeup done, the star looked to be just about ready to assume her position as Deborah Vance–attitude and all. Donning a grey tank top printed with a very Deborah Vance phrase, "the bitch is back," Smart smirked as she struck a pose for the camera.
Antonio Banderas thinks Tom Holland would be a great Zorro in a reboot
In the age of reboots, revivals and prequels, Antonio Banderas is sharing thoughts on who would make a great choice to follow in his masked footsteps as the legendary Zorro. The actor, who played the swashbuckling hero in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro" and sequel "The Legend of Zorro" in 2005, said his "Uncharted" costar Tom Holland would be a perfect fit for the role, in a video interview published Saturday with Comicbook.com.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game
If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren't going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief has...
65 Tweets That Made Me Bust A Gut In 2022 But Would've Confused The Hell Out Of Me In 2012
These tweets belong in a time capsule for 2022.
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
