Salem, VA

Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk closed for repair in Greenbrier Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk in Greenbrier Park closed Monday. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation started working on repairing the damaged boardwalk. In 2019, the wetlands underneath the boardwalk flooded, lifting it off its foundation and completely destroying it. The repairs will leave...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Giving Tuesday kicks off today

Tuesday, November 29th kicks off Giving Tuesday. According to the organization, the independent nonprofit and global movement was created in 2012. Tuesday, November 29th kicks off Giving Tuesday. According to the organization, the independent nonprofit and global movement was created in 2012. Giving Tuesday kicks off today. Tuesday, November 29th...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One dead after brush fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WBB: Longwood at Virginia Tech

Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Hugh Freeze leaves behind a legacy at Liberty, students …. WFXR's David DeGuzman looks back at the legacy...
BLACKSBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

12/4: Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar

Come from near or far and join us at our first annual Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar. Event hosted by June Bug center. Entertainment provided by Virginia Hollow! Fat Bean Taco is ready to fill your bellies, while Sqeeze ‘um and Shake ‘um is there to quench your thirst with lemonade, hot chocolate or hot cider! The following vendors will be waiting on you…
FLOYD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hugh Freeze leaves behind a legacy at Liberty, students react

WFXR's David DeGuzman looks back at the legacy Hugh Freeze leaves behind as he heads to Auburn while Rhian Lowndes reports from Liberty with reaction from students on the departure. Hugh Freeze leaves behind a legacy at Liberty, students …. WFXR's David DeGuzman looks back at the legacy Hugh Freeze...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hugh Freeze headed to Auburn after four seasons at Liberty

Freeze is no stranger to the SEC. A native of Oxford, Mississippi, the 53-year old has spent much of his coaching career in the southeast. Starting as a line coach at a Christian high school in Tennessee, Freeze would go on to coach at Arkansas State, and Ole Miss, before his time at Liberty.
AUBURN, AL
WDBJ7.com

5 Points Music Foundation hosting benefit concert to buy building

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders of a local non-profit aiming to make the arts more accessible for people with disabilities are asking for your help. At 5 Points Music Foundation sanctuary and fellowship are found in sound. The ability to hear is something we can take for granted. But for...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Students react to Liberty Coach departure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Students at Liberty University are sharing mixed feelings about Coach Hugh Freeze moving to Auburn University. “It’s disappointing to hear, we really enjoyed having him — but we respect his decision as a coach, and we hope Auburn has the best from him,” said student Josh Brower.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Temporary lane closure in Lynchburg starts tomorrow

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a portion of the Lynchburg Expressway, at the Main Street Bridge, will be reduced to a single lane. According to Lynchburg Public Works, the closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 2.
LYNCHBURG, VA

