whdh.com

Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury earlier this year. Timothy Timson was arrested by member of the New York City Police Department in connection with the April 27 shooting death of David Wood, 51, on Wyoming Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending

Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants -- two boys and two girls -- taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

whdh.com

Boston Police: Victim wounded in Dorchester during overnight shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim wounded during a late night shooting in Dorchester is expected to recover after getting themselves medical attention, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to Lindsay Street Sunday night where the victim was apparently shot and left with non-life threatening injuries. According...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings

LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

nbcboston.com

nbcboston.com

Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges

BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station

Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
BOSTON, MA

