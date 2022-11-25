Read full article on original website
WCVB
Safety panel addresses concerns after woman kidnapped, raped at Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Members of the Quincy Police Department, MBTA Transit Police and District Attorney's Office joined community members for a safety panel on Monday, two weeks after a woman was kidnapped outside a train station and repeatedly raped by her abductor. The incident happened at Wollaston Station during...
whdh.com
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury earlier this year. Timothy Timson was arrested by member of the New York City Police Department in connection with the April 27 shooting death of David Wood, 51, on Wyoming Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police.
nbcboston.com
Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending
Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants -- two boys and two girls -- taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
MBTA Transit Police investigating after teen stabbed at Downtown Crossing station
MBTA Transit Police are investigating after an 18-year-old male was found with serious stab wounds at the Downtown Crossing ‘T’ Station late Saturday night. According to Transit Police, the incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. on the stairs of the Franklin Street entrance. The victim, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital.
whdh.com
Boston Police: Victim wounded in Dorchester during overnight shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim wounded during a late night shooting in Dorchester is expected to recover after getting themselves medical attention, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to Lindsay Street Sunday night where the victim was apparently shot and left with non-life threatening injuries. According...
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
NECN
Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston
Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Medford man facing charges for assault and battery with a weapon for incident at South Station
BOSTON — A Medford man is facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at South Station. According to MBTA police, officers responded to a call on Friday morning for a report of an assault in progress. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a male...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
Winthrop man arrested during search of vehicle revealed multiple drugs and illegal firearm
An alleged drug dealer from Winthrop was arrested and is facing firearm and drug charges.
nbcboston.com
1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
nbcboston.com
Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges
BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station
Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
NECN
Man Stabbed in Hand During Thanksgiving Eve Bar Dispute in Manchester, NH
A man was allegedly stabbed in the hand during a dispute at a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, over Thanksgiving weekend. Manchester police said they responded to Catholic Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police said they found a man...
