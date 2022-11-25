Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bob Iger lays out his priorities for Disney as he returns as CEO
Bob Iger was back at Disney headquarters on Monday to meet with employees for the first time since surprising the media world by returning as the company's CEO last week. Iger discussed multiple issues facing the company including Disney's current hiring freeze and what he plans to focus on when it comes to the Disney+ streaming platform. He also highlighted his No. 1 priority as he takes back the reins: creativity.
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53. The fitness personality, known as "Eric the Trainer," died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page. "We are heartbroken to share that Eric...
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game
If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren't going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief has...
Jean Smart Teases ‘Hacks’ Season 3 With Spunky Behind-the-Scenes Snap
The actress shared a very animated snap of herself behind-the-scenes of filming Season 3 of the HBO hit on Instagram yesterday, and fans can't get enough of her humor. In the new photo, Smart was all smiles in what looks to be her dressing room or trailer. With her hair and makeup done, the star looked to be just about ready to assume her position as Deborah Vance–attitude and all. Donning a grey tank top printed with a very Deborah Vance phrase, "the bitch is back," Smart smirked as she struck a pose for the camera.
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah 'hurt people hurt people'
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on "The Daily Show." While promoting his forthcoming film "Emancipation," Smith called it "a horrific night" and said he "lost it" when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.
Antonio Banderas thinks Tom Holland would be a great Zorro in a reboot
In the age of reboots, revivals and prequels, Antonio Banderas is sharing thoughts on who would make a great choice to follow in his masked footsteps as the legendary Zorro. The actor, who played the swashbuckling hero in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro" and sequel "The Legend of Zorro" in 2005, said his "Uncharted" costar Tom Holland would be a perfect fit for the role, in a video interview published Saturday with Comicbook.com.
