Read full article on original website
Related
nbcsportsedge.com
Pod: Jets revival + 49ers, Jaguars headline intriguing backfields
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat)...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Minnesota vs Virginia Tech on Monday Night
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Minnesota at Virginia Tech (-12.5): O/U 127.0. Jamison Battle...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Myles Turner vs the Lakers and Bulls vs Jazz
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Myles Turner O/U 23.5 Points + Rebounds vs. Lakers.
nbcsportsedge.com
Will Christian Wood finally start a game?
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The injury report was loaded with names last week, resulting in some interesting lineup...
Comments / 0