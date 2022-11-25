Aaron Judge has commanded the spotlight this offseason, but there’s another free agent outfielder the Yankees can re-sign – or lose to a bitter rival. Andrew Benintendi is coming off an All-Star campaign with Kansas City and New York. While his numbers with the Royals (.320/.387/.398 over 93 games) were much better than his output with the Yankees (.254/.331/.404 over 33 games) before a broken wrist ended his season in early September, the 28-year-old still projects as a fit in the Bronx.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO