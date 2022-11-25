ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wichita Eagle

Could Astros Make a Run at Andrew Benintendi?

Aaron Judge has commanded the spotlight this offseason, but there’s another free agent outfielder the Yankees can re-sign – or lose to a bitter rival. Andrew Benintendi is coming off an All-Star campaign with Kansas City and New York. While his numbers with the Royals (.320/.387/.398 over 93 games) were much better than his output with the Yankees (.254/.331/.404 over 33 games) before a broken wrist ended his season in early September, the 28-year-old still projects as a fit in the Bronx.
HOUSTON, TX
Chicago Tribune

José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Short-handed 76ers Defeat Hawks 104-101

A shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad handed the Atlanta Hawks their third straight loss. Or perhaps, Atlanta snatched the defeat from the jaws of victory. Despite leading by as much as 16 points, Atlanta found a way to lose. Hawks center Clint Capela was back after missing two games with a...
ATLANTA, GA

