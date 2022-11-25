Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
Police given more time to question Nottingham fire murder suspect
Police have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the deaths of a mother and her two daughters. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after a fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning.
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Health trust running unit which saw abuse faces NHS intervention
A mental health trust that runs a unit where patients were mistreated is to face the highest level of intervention from NHS England, the body has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich, Bury. Greater Manchester...
Police failings ‘materially contributed’ to murders of mother and daughter
Family accuses force of ‘appalling’ failure to protect Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, killed by Oudeh’s abusive former partner
Three people arrested after bodies of two babies found in Wales home
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales.Officers were called to the house in Wildmill, Bridgend, at just before 8pm on November 26.Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.” Read More Scotland cannot hold indyref2, Supreme Court rulesMinister defends Sunak’s private GP because NHS given ‘a lot of money’Ukraine: Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreat
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Italy landslide: Five bodies found as rescue work continues
Heartbreaking accounts are emerging of the last moments of victims of a powerful landslide that tore across the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. The father of one woman in her 30s told how she phoned him for help as earth began breaking on the hill above her, but that he was unable to save her.
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Murder police investigate Shevington hazardous body case
A potentially hazardous substance found on a body discovered in a Greater Manchester street is being examined by the murder investigation team. The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were working to...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
NHS cancer care to be seriously disrupted by nurses’ strike action
Royal College of Nursing finalising areas to be affected, leaving patients in England and Wales unable to receive some treatments
BBC
Council's legal action over Wisbech migrant hotel dismissed
A council's application for an injunction to prevent the Home Office temporarily placing migrants in a hotel has been dismissed by the High Court. Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought action regarding the hotel in Wisbech. Its lawyers said Wisbech had "a history of migrant exploitation". Refusing the injunction,...
BBC
Rotherham: Children's care home approved despite objections
A former caretaker's house is to become a care home for young people in South Yorkshire, despite local objections. Plans for Rotherham Council to convert the dwelling near Sitwell Junior School on Grange Road into a residential home for two children have been approved. Some nearby residents objected due to...
BBC
Inspectors say Glenfield Hospital's surgical services must improve
A health watchdog has said a Leicester hospital must urgently improve its surgical services. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has released the findings of its latest assessment of the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) It has told the trust it must make improvements at Glenfield Hospital where it...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Awaab Ishak mould death: Housing association loses £1m extra funding
The housing association which rented out a mould-ridden flat to the family of Awaab Ishak is to be stripped of £1m for new housing from the government. The toddler died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his family's flat, a coroner ruled. Housing Secretary Michael...
Comments / 0