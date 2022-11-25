More than 40 million people in the southern United States were in the path of a rare, dangerous storm system on Tuesday that is highly likely to spawn tornadoes.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee were at risk from strong tornadoes that could track for miles on the ground, forecasters warned, as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones. Affected cities could include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.“Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms -- some capable of long-tracked tornadoes with EF3+ damage potential -- will be possible this afternoon into tonight over parts of the lower Mississippi Valley region and Mid-South,” the Norman, Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center said.Tornadoes with an EF3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita tornado scale can lead to winds of up to 165 mph (266 kph).

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO