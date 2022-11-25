ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

CCPD: Missing teen found safe

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says aa missing teen has been found safe. Police announced on Monday evening that Reagan Luise Vaughn, 14, was last seen in the 1400 block of Ogeechee Road. CCPD announced late Monday night that Vaughn had been located.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

JCSO investigates shooting off of Cat Branch Rd.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the Grays area of Jasper County. According to police, the incident took place off of Cat Branch Road. Police say that there is no danger to the community because deputies have apprehended the possible […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

VIDEO | Fire at Statesboro Summit Apartments contained to one apartment

On Monday, November 28, 2022 the Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at the Statesboro Summit Apartments at 241 North Main. Bulloch County 911 dispatched the call at 6:27 pm and the first firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes. They reported fire and smoke being visible from the sixth floor of the apartment building and requested additional assistance. They also began evacuating the entire building.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern Police Arrest Individual With Multiple Felony Warrants

According to GSU, an incident last week ended with the identification and peaceful apprehension of an individual wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro thanks to the work of Georgia Southern University Police Investigator Trevor Williams. At approximately 11 a.m., Williams saw a driver on Lanier Drive, near the...
STATESBORO, GA
Action News Jax

3 injured in South Carolina shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience

Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Where has Bunny Ware been this week?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s that time folks! Time to see what fun events our Bunny Ware has attended this past week. Bunny first took us to the fun-filled AMBUCS 2022 Bowlapalooza event, next she made her way over to the stunning 2022 Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom Gala, and last but certainly not least, Bunny headed to the Oatland Island Fall Festival & Cane Grinding.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday

Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Filming on Tybee Island to cause traffic delays Tuesday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Filming will cause some traffic delays on Tybee Island on Tuesday. Drivers are told to expect three to five minute delays every ten minutes on US Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Tybee Island said the Intermittent...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
SAVANNAH, GA

