FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CCPD: Missing teen found safe
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says aa missing teen has been found safe. Police announced on Monday evening that Reagan Luise Vaughn, 14, was last seen in the 1400 block of Ogeechee Road. CCPD announced late Monday night that Vaughn had been located.
WJCL
FBI confirms remains found in Savannah landfill belong to missing toddler Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One week after the arrest of 20-month-old Quinton Simon's mother, FBI officials in Atlanta confirmed through DNA analysis that partial remains found in a Savannah landfill are those of the toddler. Authorities announced last week that they found bones in the Superior Landfill and sent them...
JCSO investigates shooting off of Cat Branch Rd.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the Grays area of Jasper County. According to police, the incident took place off of Cat Branch Road. Police say that there is no danger to the community because deputies have apprehended the possible […]
VIDEO | Fire at Statesboro Summit Apartments contained to one apartment
On Monday, November 28, 2022 the Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at the Statesboro Summit Apartments at 241 North Main. Bulloch County 911 dispatched the call at 6:27 pm and the first firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes. They reported fire and smoke being visible from the sixth floor of the apartment building and requested additional assistance. They also began evacuating the entire building.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern Police Arrest Individual With Multiple Felony Warrants
According to GSU, an incident last week ended with the identification and peaceful apprehension of an individual wanted for multiple felony violation warrants in Statesboro thanks to the work of Georgia Southern University Police Investigator Trevor Williams. At approximately 11 a.m., Williams saw a driver on Lanier Drive, near the...
WSAV-TV
National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer
National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer. National Organization helps local families know the …. National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer. FBI confirms human remains found in landfill belong …. The FBI Atlanta...
3 injured in South Carolina shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
WJCL
Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office says goodbye to terminally ill K-9
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to one of its K-9's on Saturday. K-9 Mac was diagnosed with lymphoma on Wednesday. His handler, Sgt. Valdez, took him home to spend Thanksgiving and his final days with their family. This content is imported from Facebook....
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
WSAV-TV
Where has Bunny Ware been this week?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s that time folks! Time to see what fun events our Bunny Ware has attended this past week. Bunny first took us to the fun-filled AMBUCS 2022 Bowlapalooza event, next she made her way over to the stunning 2022 Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom Gala, and last but certainly not least, Bunny headed to the Oatland Island Fall Festival & Cane Grinding.
Savannah police searching for missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Police say Madison Sherlin, 22, was last seen on Nov. 20 at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue. She is 5’ 2”, 130 pounds and has short dark hair, however her hair is not currently in the same style as in […]
wtoc.com
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
WSAV-TV
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
wbtw.com
Police arrest Georgia man after 5th police chase, seize $20K worth of drugs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It took Georgia State troopers two pit maneuvers and as many crashes to stop Desheen Rashaw Prescott, according to an incident report from the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Prescott, driving a BMW SUV, took police on a high-speed chase Monday, Nov. 14 through Savannah’s...
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday
Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
live5news.com
Beaufort County experiencing interruptions in telephone service, 911 lines
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is seeing some interruptions to their telephone service Saturday night. These interruptions include the county’s 911 lines. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says to call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 if your 911 call is not answered. The...
wtoc.com
2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights. It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables. Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus. Proceeds...
WJCL
Filming on Tybee Island to cause traffic delays Tuesday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Filming will cause some traffic delays on Tybee Island on Tuesday. Drivers are told to expect three to five minute delays every ten minutes on US Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Tybee Island said the Intermittent...
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
