Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved This Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Cranston votes against resolution opposing pallet housing
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A resolution opposing the prospect of pallet housing at the Pastore Complex was denied by the city council by a 4-4 vote. Mayor Ken Hopkins and his team have continuously spoken against the proposal. “Cranston is doing its part at this point,” said Tony Moretti,...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: YOUTH TO SENIOR SHOVELING PROGRAM
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that Pawtucket’s Youth to Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from Pawtucket seniors to be placed on the list to be matched with a snow shoveling volunteer for this winter. “The Youth to Senior...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – with Eileen Hayes, Amos House & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and office holders who provide insight and information on issues of relevance to Rhode Islanders. This week he talks with the president and CEO of Amos House, a Rhode Island social service agency, Eileen Hayes. They talk about the homeless situation and food...
ABC6.com
Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing pallet housing units being brought to the city. The resolution was brought to the table after the city administration and council members said Gov. McKee floated the idea a few months ago, to potential bring the pallet housing to the Pastore Complex.
Convicted former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia loses appeal
The federal appeals court in Boston upheld Jasiel Correia's corruption conviction. The former mayor is serving a six-year prison sentence.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Business criticizes Cranston mayor over solar deal
(WJAR) — A stalled solar project leaves the city of Cranston unable to cash in on energy savings that are part of the deal. One businessman claims the mayor's friendship with a local lawyer is partly to blame. “It seems to me that this could easily be perceived as...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022
Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
ABC6.com
‘It’s heartwarming’: Accessible playground now open in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An accessible playground opened in North Providence on Saturday. The North Providence Encompass Park was designed for those with disabilities that may need wheelchair accessibility. Mayor Charles Lombardi said the park was named after the all-inclusive environment. The cost of the playground was around...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
Small Business Saturday returns to Crowne Plaza
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Diversification was a point of emphasis at the 6th annual Small Business Saturday Shop RI event. Over 150 local small businesses gathered at the Crowne Plaza this year, and roughly 23% of those businesses are owned by people with a developmental disability. “When we started this event 6 years ago the […]
GoLocalProv
This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.
Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
independentri.com
Narragansett, SK town councils off to rocky starts
In Narragansett, town council veteran and top vote-getter Susan Cicilline Buonanno was denied the chance to lead the new council. In South Kingstown, two men will head up a council with a female majority, and the top election winner was passed over for leadership roles there as well — for the second time in two years.
Stolen oil painting quickly returned to Providence restaurant
An oil painting of George Washington that was taken off the wall of a Providence restaurant has been inexplicably returned.
rinewstoday.com
ART! The Art of Christmas at Mayor Frank Picozzi’s
It’s b-a-c-k! The artful Christmas decorations of Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi!. Months of work culminate of the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25th. The Mayor says, “My display is complete. It’ll undergo testing all week but it will be ready for the kids (including the adult ones) the day after Thanksgiving.
ABC6.com
Cranston Street Armory in Providence to be site of World Cup watch parties
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Street Armory, also known as El Castillo, will be the site of World Cup watch parties. Fans can watch the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship matches on a 40-foot screen inside the Drill Hall this December. “The Cranston Street Armory is an iconic part...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
Detour leads to calls for speeding enforcement in Burrillville neighborhood
A Burrillville community is calling on law enforcement officials to crack down on speeding after a detour has caused an uptick in traffic, according to residents.
fallriverreporter.com
Passionate Swansea artist paints her world, and those of others, too!
Linda Laflamme of Swansea, Massachusetts has a gift in drawing and painting. As a retired registered nurse, she has a lot of time to indulge in her artwork. Laflamme volunteers to check the blood pressure levels of members at the Church of the Savior located in Somerset, Massachusetts. She also takes care of clients who require in-home nursing services.
GoLocalProv
“Giving Indigenous Thanks” Celebration Taking Place in Providence on Saturday
A “Giving Indigenous Thanks” celebration will be taking place on Saturday in Providence. AS220 — located at 115 Empire Street — will be hosting restaurant Bintimani, and native vendors and art between 12 and 4 PM. “Bintimani is beyond excited to announce the first of many...
WATCH: West Warwick Christmas tree lighting
12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca emceed the annual event.
Comments / 4