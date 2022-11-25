ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Cranston votes against resolution opposing pallet housing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A resolution opposing the prospect of pallet housing at the Pastore Complex was denied by the city council by a 4-4 vote. Mayor Ken Hopkins and his team have continuously spoken against the proposal. “Cranston is doing its part at this point,” said Tony Moretti,...
CRANSTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET: YOUTH TO SENIOR SHOVELING PROGRAM

PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that Pawtucket’s Youth to Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from Pawtucket seniors to be placed on the list to be matched with a snow shoveling volunteer for this winter. “The Youth to Senior...
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – with Eileen Hayes, Amos House & Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and office holders who provide insight and information on issues of relevance to Rhode Islanders. This week he talks with the president and CEO of Amos House, a Rhode Island social service agency, Eileen Hayes. They talk about the homeless situation and food...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing pallet housing units being brought to the city. The resolution was brought to the table after the city administration and council members said Gov. McKee floated the idea a few months ago, to potential bring the pallet housing to the Pastore Complex.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team: Business criticizes Cranston mayor over solar deal

(WJAR) — A stalled solar project leaves the city of Cranston unable to cash in on energy savings that are part of the deal. One businessman claims the mayor's friendship with a local lawyer is partly to blame. “It seems to me that this could easily be perceived as...
CRANSTON, RI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Providence 2022

Dubbed as the Creative Capital for its mind-blowing street art installations and buildings featuring impressive graffiti art, Providence is one of the best cities to experience the beauty and old-world charm of Rhode Island. For centuries, Providence has been the hub of New England’s architectural and industrial legacy, offering travelers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022

Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Small Business Saturday returns to Crowne Plaza

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Diversification was a point of emphasis at the 6th annual Small Business Saturday Shop RI event.   Over 150 local small businesses gathered at the Crowne Plaza this year, and roughly 23% of those businesses are owned by people with a developmental disability.  “When we started this event 6 years ago the […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island City Is Ranked Worst for Singles in the U.S.

Heartbreaker for the Warwick single man or woman — a new study ranks Warwick as the worst city to be single in the United States. Warwick is ranked #182....out of 182. Don’t get too giddy Providence, you didn’t do great either. According to WalletHub, Providence came in...
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett, SK town councils off to rocky starts

In Narragansett, town council veteran and top vote-getter Susan Cicilline Buonanno was denied the chance to lead the new council. In South Kingstown, two men will head up a council with a female majority, and the top election winner was passed over for leadership roles there as well — for the second time in two years.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rinewstoday.com

ART! The Art of Christmas at Mayor Frank Picozzi’s

It’s b-a-c-k! The artful Christmas decorations of Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi!. Months of work culminate of the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25th. The Mayor says, “My display is complete. It’ll undergo testing all week but it will be ready for the kids (including the adult ones) the day after Thanksgiving.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Passionate Swansea artist paints her world, and those of others, too!

Linda Laflamme of Swansea, Massachusetts has a gift in drawing and painting. As a retired registered nurse, she has a lot of time to indulge in her artwork. Laflamme volunteers to check the blood pressure levels of members at the Church of the Savior located in Somerset, Massachusetts. She also takes care of clients who require in-home nursing services.
SWANSEA, MA

