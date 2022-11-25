ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot

In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
nodq.com

Multiple WWE Hall of Famers set to appear on upcoming edition of NXT

As previously noted, Shawn Michaels announced during the November 15th 2022 edition of WWE NXT that the first Iron Survivor Challenge will take place at the NXT Deadline PLE on Saturday, December 10th. Click here for details on the match. WWE announced that multiple Hall of Famers will be appearing...
nodq.com

Submit your nominations for the 2022 NoDQ Year End Awards

It’s the end of the year which means that it is time for the 23rd annual NoDQ.com Year End Awards! Submit your nominations using the form below. You can also leave your nominations in the NoDQ Disqus comments section below and they will be counted. The time period that...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce

"We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Tom Brady said on his Sirius XM show after he and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges, after he and Bündchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday, which was finalized hours later. "I think there's...
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal

Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline

A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
SheKnows

Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs

Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
itrwrestling.com

UFC Champion Fires Shot At “Sell Out” Ronda Rousey

Though she hasn’t fought since December 2016, Ronda Rousey remains a talked-about figure within the world of mixed martial arts. ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ attained a 12-2 record during her career inside the octagon, all while becoming the first female to not only sign with the UFC, but the first to hold a championship in the Dana White-helmed organisation.
wrestletalk.com

Details On Big E New WWE Role

New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy