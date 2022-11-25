ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries: Murdock; Sutherland; Legerski

Doris Mable Butler Mikesell Murdock: June 27, 1922 – November 24, 2022. Doris Mable Butler Mikesell Murdock, 100, passed away November 24, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doris was born in Callaway, Nebraska on June 27, 1922, the fourth child of Gail and Lela Butler. She attended high school in...
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie

How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to light Tree of Remembrance on Dec. 3

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Hospice and the CRMC Foundation are hosting the 27th annual Tree of Remembrance lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. in the Davis Hospice Center lobby, located at 6000 Sycamore Road. The 20-minute ceremony will include the tree lighting, a short...
Cheyenne housing projects in the works

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city planners gear down the 2022 construction season, but that doesn’t mean that building has stopped completely. As weather permits, they still work on current housing units and anticipate next spring’s projects. “The total number of, between pre-application meetings or submitted...
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra to present ‘Home Alone in Concert’

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will present “Home Alone in Concert,” a film with live orchestra, at the Cheyenne Civic Center in December. “A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro William Intriligator, as the film is projected on a giant screen,” a press release stated. “This very special performance for the whole family is brought to you by Ken Garff Toyota.”
Cheyenne to see more snow before sunny days return

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are set to see more snow today before the sun returns later this week. Today, Nov. 29, residents have an 80% chance of snow before 11 a.m. There will be a high of 14, with windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the north at 10 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of -2. Windchill values will sit between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the west, with possible gusts as high as 25 mph.
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/21/22–11/27/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/28/22–11/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shannon Julia Kronberger, 49 –...
High in upper 40s, snow at night predicted for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather in Cheyenne is expected to be sunny for most of the day today, Nov. 26, though the night should also bring light snowfall. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures today are expected to peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when they’ll get up to roughly 48 degrees.
