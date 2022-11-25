Read full article on original website
Obituaries: Murdock; Sutherland; Legerski
Doris Mable Butler Mikesell Murdock: June 27, 1922 – November 24, 2022. Doris Mable Butler Mikesell Murdock, 100, passed away November 24, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doris was born in Callaway, Nebraska on June 27, 1922, the fourth child of Gail and Lela Butler. She attended high school in...
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie
How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
Despite Decades Of Neglect & Abandonment, Trees At Century-Old Cheyenne Arboretum Refuse To Die
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On the northwestern edge of Cheyenne, a piece of the state’s wild history still lives in a hidden gem that’s nearly a century old. Its history is important not only for the state of Wyoming, but High Plains states...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to light Tree of Remembrance on Dec. 3
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Hospice and the CRMC Foundation are hosting the 27th annual Tree of Remembrance lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. in the Davis Hospice Center lobby, located at 6000 Sycamore Road. The 20-minute ceremony will include the tree lighting, a short...
Cheyenne housing projects in the works
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city planners gear down the 2022 construction season, but that doesn’t mean that building has stopped completely. As weather permits, they still work on current housing units and anticipate next spring’s projects. “The total number of, between pre-application meetings or submitted...
Chain law in effect on I-80 near Evanston; heavy snow to spread into southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in southwest Wyoming, Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 3:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 from Evanston to Exit 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is seeing slick conditions with snowfall between Utah and Quaely...
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
PHOTOS: Artist Kevin Phillips displaying his art at Laramie County Community College
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College is currently displaying the art of Kevin Phillips at its Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery. Phillips came on campus earlier this month to discuss the art show, titled “Ripples in the Void,” and hold a reception with students, faculty, and the public.
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra to present ‘Home Alone in Concert’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will present “Home Alone in Concert,” a film with live orchestra, at the Cheyenne Civic Center in December. “A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro William Intriligator, as the film is projected on a giant screen,” a press release stated. “This very special performance for the whole family is brought to you by Ken Garff Toyota.”
Cheyenne to see more snow before sunny days return
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are set to see more snow today before the sun returns later this week. Today, Nov. 29, residents have an 80% chance of snow before 11 a.m. There will be a high of 14, with windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the north at 10 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of -2. Windchill values will sit between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the west, with possible gusts as high as 25 mph.
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/21/22–11/27/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Weather service upgrades Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County to winter storm warning
PINE BLUFFS - A total of five to nine inches of snow is possible in Kimball, Pine Bluffs, and Harrisburg according to a winter storm warning posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. The warning for Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County is in effect until to 2...
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/28/22–11/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shannon Julia Kronberger, 49 –...
High in upper 40s, snow at night predicted for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather in Cheyenne is expected to be sunny for most of the day today, Nov. 26, though the night should also bring light snowfall. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures today are expected to peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when they’ll get up to roughly 48 degrees.
