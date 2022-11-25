Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
NFL Analysis Network
The San Francisco 49ers Are Looking Perfect For Tom Brady
The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is up in the air. Brady is set to be a free agent after the season, but it is anyone’s guess right now as to whether or not he will continue his Hall of Fame career. Could the San Francisco 49ers be in his future if he does keep playing?
NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident
It’s no secret that Odell Beckham Jr. is the biggest name available on the free agent market, but as both the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants continue to pursue the former All-Pro wide receiver, it looks like OBJ is making some headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a report from NFL Read more... The post NFL world reacts to disgusting Odell Beckham Jr. incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
thecomeback.com
Browns player gets explicit after beating Tom Brady
The Cleveland Browns beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime on Sunday. The defeat was only the second such setback Brady has suffered against the Browns in his career. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who called Brady a good friend ahead of this week’s game after their...
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 13
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium:
Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game
Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England. Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Telling Comment
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are divorced, but all love is not lost between them. The legendary NFL quarterback and the prominent supermodel got divorced earlier this year. But while the popular couple is divorced, they are still on decent terms. This week, Brady paid tribute to his oldest son,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
Centre Daily
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
