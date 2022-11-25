Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Wichita Eagle
New Orleans Pelicans Outlast Oklahoma City Thunder in Gritty Contest
After a gritty fourth quarter performance to grind themselves back into the game, the Oklahoma City Thunder eventually dropped their Monday night game to the New Orleans Pelicans, 105-101. After finding themselves down through three quarters, Oklahoma City slowly worked their way back through a combination of Shai GIlgeous-Alexander free...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers Rookie Bennedict Mathurin Holds His Own In First Meeting Against LeBron James
View the original article to see embedded media. The matchup began with Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin backtracking. It ended with him earning respect. Mathurin, who boldly claimed he was better than LeBron James earlier this year, had 23 points and eight rebounds in the Pacers' stunning 116-115 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday. The Pacers rallied from 17 in the fourth quarter before winning at the buzzer on a 3-pointer by rookie Andrew Nembhard. James finished with 21 points and seven rebounds and the Lakers' five-game winning streak was halted.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Hawks: Joel Embiid Has Successful Return From Injury
Despite missing three key starters in the last four games, the Philadelphia 76ers have found plenty of success last week. With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey out of the mix for multiple weeks due to lower-body injuries, Joel Embiid was taking over and running things for a bit. Then an injury affected the All-Star center and took him off the court for four-straight games.
Wichita Eagle
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal
Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Power Rankings: Doncic’s Mavs Slide During Losing Streak
The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of their longest losing streak in over a year. Their four-game slide has the team dropping two spots in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings from No. 10 to 12. "The gantlet schedule the Mavericks faced last week did them in," SI writes. "Dallas...
Wichita Eagle
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns will reportedly miss several weeks with calf strain
MINNEAPOLIS -- Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will reportedly miss several weeks with a calf strain after leaving the court on one leg Monday night.The Athletic first reported the timeframe for Towns' recovery.Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. Towns exited in the third quarter of Monday night's 142-127 loss to the Wizards with what the Timberwolves called a right calf strain."Hopefully that's where it comes down," coach Chris Finch said. "We'll have it evaluated tomorrow."Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview
The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
Wichita Eagle
Short-handed 76ers Defeat Hawks 104-101
A shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad handed the Atlanta Hawks their third straight loss. Or perhaps, Atlanta snatched the defeat from the jaws of victory. Despite leading by as much as 16 points, Atlanta found a way to lose. Hawks center Clint Capela was back after missing two games with a...
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Shoot the Lights Out in Lopsided Win Over Hornets
BOSTON, MA - Games are rarely won and lost in the first quarter, but that was the case in Charlotte's 140-105 loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night. The Hornets, winners of two straight, came out flat on both ends of the floor. Defensively, it was a nightmare from the opening tip. They failed to contest shots and oftentimes left their man wide-open behind the three-point arc and the Celtics cashed in on it. As a team, Boston hit 10-of-15 shots from the perimeter and finished the quarter 17/23 (74%) from the floor. The 45-point first quarter was the most by the Celtics this season and also the most the Hornets have allowed.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Likely To Miss Wednesday’s Game Against Boston Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has yet to join the team in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Butler is likely to miss his seventh straight game because of a knee injury. He could still return at some point during the remainder of the trip. The Heat play the Celtics again Friday and conclude with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead. After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Still Misses Playing Shortstop
Chris Taylor came up with the Mariners as a light-hitting shortstop. Shortly after he came to the Dodgers in a 2016 trade, he completely revamped his swing and added more power, turning him into a legitimate big-league hitter. He also had to switch positions, because L.A. already had Corey Seager entrenched at short.
Wichita Eagle
National Sports Personality Praises Joe Burrow: ‘I Really Trust Him’
CINCINNATI — National voices are on full alert for the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow following Cincinnati's 20-16 win over Tennessee on Sunday. Sports media stalwart Bill Simmons heaped praise on Burrow following the gutty win road win. "Watching football on my couch every Sunday, Burrow's got a little...
Wichita Eagle
ACC-Big Ten Challenge 2022: Results, Schedule, With Game Times, TV, Point Spreads
View the original article to see embedded media. It appears that this is going to be the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge, so bragging rights are on the line one last time between the two best conferences in college basketball. The 14-game series, the 23rd overall, started Monday night, with the...
Comments / 0