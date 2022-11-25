ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD: Victim found on Bienville Street with multiple gunshot wounds

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a female victim injured Friday (Nov. 25) morning.

We’re told around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Bienville Street near the Treme area. It was there police found a female victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim’s age was not disclosed in the early reports of the shooting.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment by EMS. Details on her medical status were unavailable.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive in the case.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. To submit an anonymous tip online, click here .

