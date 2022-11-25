Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Centre Daily
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal
Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns will reportedly miss several weeks with calf strain
MINNEAPOLIS -- Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will reportedly miss several weeks with a calf strain after leaving the court on one leg Monday night.The Athletic first reported the timeframe for Towns' recovery.Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. Towns exited in the third quarter of Monday night's 142-127 loss to the Wizards with what the Timberwolves called a right calf strain."Hopefully that's where it comes down," coach Chris Finch said. "We'll have it evaluated tomorrow."Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and...
Centre Daily
Tobias Harris, Shake Milton Assess Joel Embiid’s Return vs. Hawks
Going into Monday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t sure whether they would have Joel Embiid in the mix or not. As Embiid missed all four games last week due to a mid-foot sprain, the big man was on pace to potentially miss five in a row. However, the All-Star center gave himself a chance to play on Monday against the Hawks as he was upgraded to questionable ahead of the matchup.
Centre Daily
Shaquille O’Neal: Charles Barkley Does NOT Owe Klay Thompson an Apology
During Klay Thompson's early season struggles, TNT analyst and NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley said the Golden State Warriors guard is no longer the player he once was. Upon hearing these comments, Thompson responded honestly, saying they hurt his heart. "To hear someone say, 'Oh, he's not the same as he...
Centre Daily
Mavs vs. Warriors GAMEDAY: Tortoise & Hare, Doncic & Curry
The Dallas Mavericks make a quick trip home to host the reigning-NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a nationally broadcast game. Home for about 48 hours, the Mavs face a tough task in defending Stephen Curry and their Western Conference foes Warriors. The star-studded game will be...
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Likely To Miss Wednesday’s Game Against Boston Celtics
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has yet to join the team in Boston for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Butler is likely to miss his seventh straight game because of a knee injury. He could still return at some point during the remainder of the trip. The Heat play the Celtics again Friday and conclude with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Centre Daily
Celtics Shoot the Lights Out in Lopsided Win Over Hornets
BOSTON, MA - Games are rarely won and lost in the first quarter, but that was the case in Charlotte's 140-105 loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night. The Hornets, winners of two straight, came out flat on both ends of the floor. Defensively, it was a nightmare from the opening tip. They failed to contest shots and oftentimes left their man wide-open behind the three-point arc and the Celtics cashed in on it. As a team, Boston hit 10-of-15 shots from the perimeter and finished the quarter 17/23 (74%) from the floor. The 45-point first quarter was the most by the Celtics this season and also the most the Hornets have allowed.
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are OUT for Clippers vs Blazers
If Clipper fans were looking for good news regarding their two superstars, they're unfortunately not going to get it. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will remain out against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard will miss his fourth straight game with a right ankle sprain. Paul George...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Brevin Allen, EDGE, Campbell Fighting Camels
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Oregon Offensive Coordinator Hot Board
With the departure of Kenny Dillingham to Arizona State, the Ducks are looking to find a new offensive coordinator sooner rather than later. Dillingham helped change Oregon's bland offense from ground and pound to a fast-paced spread offense with a mix of run to pass that led to a No. 4 ranking nationally in total offense at 507.8 yards per game.
Comments / 0