brproud.com
Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries off O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (November 28) crash involving entrapment off O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are at the scene. Apparently, the crash happened on South...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
Family of victim in deadly hit-and-run on Airline Hwy. seeks answers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run that happened this past summer. Capital Region Crime Stoppers stated that Javon Serf, 30, was hit in the 6900 block of Airline Hwy. around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
brproud.com
APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
BRPD arrests woman allegedly connected to several robberies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young woman accused of robbing a business on Florida Boulevard is reportedly also connected to a string of burglaries in the Belaire area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Eriel Tyson, 18, on Sunday night, Nov. 28, for her alleged involvement in a robbery at 1357 Florida Blvd.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Thanksgiving weekend incident left one person wounded and hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) officers were dispatched to the capital area hospital to investigate. According to BRPD, one person sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound during a Saturday, November 26 incident.
NOLA.com
Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports
The Rev. Otis Young, a retired priest at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, and Ruth Prats, a pastoral associate, have been missing since Sunday, according to a WWL-TV report citing the Rev. Daniel Brouillette, a pastor at the church. Sgt. Edwin Masters, a spokesman for Covington Police, confirmed that...
brproud.com
‘You aren’t getting my blood,’ Ascension Parish man arrested for DWI again
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A trooper with the Louisiana State Police was checking for speeders on I-10 East last week when a truck allegedly flew by at over 100 mph. The truck was clocked at 106 mph near the Essen Ln. overpass. The trooper followed the truck which...
brproud.com
Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning. According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Gibson Street around 7 a.m. where two people were found ‘burned beyond recognition.’ Other details regarding the investigation were unavailable.
Motorcyclist in Louisiana Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 78
Motorcyclist in Louisiana Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 78. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 24, 2022, that on November 23, 2022, soon after 8:00 p.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on LA 78 south of LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana. The crash claimed the life of Edward McMillian, III, 53, of Jarreau, Louisiana.
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
brproud.com
Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
brproud.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reminds locals about upcoming election, millage renewal
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) issued a Monday, November 28 reminder to citizens regarding early voting. EBRSO took to its Facebook page to explain that the ballot in EBR will include a millage renewal that’s been in place for 28 years.
brproud.com
Two sisters, family dog found safe in wooded area on North Shore
FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) — It was an emotional scene on the North Shore after two young sisters and their family dog were found safe after being missing for several hours. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 28), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that 7-year-old Abigail Bourg, 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg, and their Golden Retriever were located near a wooded area in Folsom.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police looking for missing 22-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in locating Yohance Jones, 22, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in the King’s Hill Avenue area. Anyone who has any information on Jones’ location should...
wbrz.com
Large law enforcement response at storage facility after reported shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A large law enforcement response was spotted outside a storage facility on Florida Boulevard Sunday afternoon as deputies investigate a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was alerted of the shooting when a man, driven by his girlfriend, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
