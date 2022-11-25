ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries off O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (November 28) crash involving entrapment off O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are at the scene. Apparently, the crash happened on South...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
GEISMAR, LA
BRPD arrests woman allegedly connected to several robberies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young woman accused of robbing a business on Florida Boulevard is reportedly also connected to a string of burglaries in the Belaire area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Eriel Tyson, 18, on Sunday night, Nov. 28, for her alleged involvement in a robbery at 1357 Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning. According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of E. Gibson Street around 7 a.m. where two people were found ‘burned beyond recognition.’ Other details regarding the investigation were unavailable.
COVINGTON, LA
Motorcyclist in Louisiana Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 78

Motorcyclist in Louisiana Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 78. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 24, 2022, that on November 23, 2022, soon after 8:00 p.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on LA 78 south of LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana. The crash claimed the life of Edward McMillian, III, 53, of Jarreau, Louisiana.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
JACKSON, LA
Two sisters, family dog found safe in wooded area on North Shore

FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) — It was an emotional scene on the North Shore after two young sisters and their family dog were found safe after being missing for several hours. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 28), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that 7-year-old Abigail Bourg, 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg, and their Golden Retriever were located near a wooded area in Folsom.
FOLSOM, LA
Baton Rouge police looking for missing 22-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in locating Yohance Jones, 22, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in the King’s Hill Avenue area. Anyone who has any information on Jones’ location should...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Large law enforcement response at storage facility after reported shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A large law enforcement response was spotted outside a storage facility on Florida Boulevard Sunday afternoon as deputies investigate a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was alerted of the shooting when a man, driven by his girlfriend, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA

