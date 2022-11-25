ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

By Patrick Herron
 4 days ago
Comments / 38

Creepin Jesus
3d ago

if that is true that this 14 year old is out at 2 an on a school night!!! it shows what values the parent or parents or grandmother has for the welfare of this child.....it's truly a nightmare for this to happen to any parent.....pray that she is found safe for real...but the parent in charge of her well being is at fault to allow this young person to be out this late ...sorry if I'm wrong but I'm just saying.. fact is parents of all colors will agree with my comment....

LoveConquersHate
3d ago

I pray for the safe return of this young lady to her family, and peace/comfort for her family during this search and the many unknowns they must be dealing with right now. There was one thing in this article however that hit my spirit differently, and has me questioning why on a school night (Mon., Nov. 21st), or any night for that matter, was a 14 y/o out at 2AM, and with whom? That aside, I pray she is located swiftly and unharmed.🙏🏽

8374hdhdjdu3uehbd
3d ago

When she is found the parents need to be fined the cost of the entire investigation and the kid needs 6 months JDC minimum.

