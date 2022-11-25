The Boston Celtics have found themselves a good one in Malcolm Brogdon. Boston swung a deal for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year ahead of the 2022-23 season he has unsurprisingly shined and given the squad a dimension they haven't had in recent years. Brogdon immediately accepted an unfamiliar role off the bench to help make the Celtics better and it certainly has.

