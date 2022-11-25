ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

It Certainly Sounds Like Malcolm Brogdon is Loving his Time With Celtics

The Boston Celtics have found themselves a good one in Malcolm Brogdon. Boston swung a deal for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year ahead of the 2022-23 season he has unsurprisingly shined and given the squad a dimension they haven't had in recent years. Brogdon immediately accepted an unfamiliar role off the bench to help make the Celtics better and it certainly has.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal

Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Short-handed 76ers Defeat Hawks 104-101

A shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad handed the Atlanta Hawks their third straight loss. Or perhaps, Atlanta snatched the defeat from the jaws of victory. Despite leading by as much as 16 points, Atlanta found a way to lose. Hawks center Clint Capela was back after missing two games with a...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead. After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Hawks: Joel Embiid Has Successful Return From Injury

Despite missing three key starters in the last four games, the Philadelphia 76ers have found plenty of success last week. With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey out of the mix for multiple weeks due to lower-body injuries, Joel Embiid was taking over and running things for a bit. Then an injury affected the All-Star center and took him off the court for four-straight games.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Injuries Don’t Excuse Philadelphia’s 10-Game Winless Streak

When the Philadelphia Flyers started the NHL regular season on a 5-2-0 tear, more than a few eyebrows raised in shock. This was a franchise very little was expected of, despite the suggestions of GM Chuck Fletcher, so a hot streak to begin the year was a surprise. However, since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

