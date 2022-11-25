ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Syracuse.com

It’s time for Bills to bench Dane Jackson following performance vs. Lions (Encouraged/worried)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is struggling and he is the first person to admit it. As of late, Jackson is getting picked on by opposing quarterbacks. Against the Detroit Lions, Jackson allowed a 129.9 passer rating as the nearest defender. His struggles go back a few weeks as he has had his problems against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Jaguars

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. After a tough loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Detroit is hoping to rebound and get back on track in the win column. With little margin for error, the roster remains confident that with weekly...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Campbell: 'It would take a lot' for Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams to play Sunday

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is as anxious as anyone to see Jameson Williams on the field, but Campbell said Monday the rookie wide receiver is probably at least another week away from making his NFL debut. Asked what he would need to see for Williams and defensive end Romeo Okwara to play this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Campbell said "that would be a tall order" for both. ...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jameson Williams, Romeo Okwara likely won’t play against Jaguars

ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is likely still at least away from suiting up for the Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too. Asked directly if he believed either player could return on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Dan Campbell said, “I think that would be a tall order. Anything’s open. Look, I think we need to be able to see them pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact and versatility in whatever the job description will be.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Barry Sanders believes Lions are on an upward trajectory

In just a few weeks, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went from on the hot seat to just two and a half games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Winners of three straight heading into Week 12, the Lions gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving, prompting franchise legend Barry Sanders to acknowledge the team’s mid-season turnaround.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Josh Jacobs reaches Adrian Peterson heights with unbelievable performance

For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have won games consecutively, thanks in large part to the incredible performance of running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks needed overtime to settle the game Sunday, with Jacobs taking off for a game-winning walk-off 86-yard rushing touchdown to seal the deal for the Raiders, 40-34.
SEATTLE, WA

