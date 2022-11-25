Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
It’s time for Bills to bench Dane Jackson following performance vs. Lions (Encouraged/worried)
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is struggling and he is the first person to admit it. As of late, Jackson is getting picked on by opposing quarterbacks. Against the Detroit Lions, Jackson allowed a 129.9 passer rating as the nearest defender. His struggles go back a few weeks as he has had his problems against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings as well.
Rams' Payout to Lions in Matthew Stafford Trade Quickly Rising
The Detroit Lions are on track to be selection No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Jaguars
The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. After a tough loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Detroit is hoping to rebound and get back on track in the win column. With little margin for error, the roster remains confident that with weekly...
Dan Campbell's weekly Monday news conference for Detroit Lions: Watch replay
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak Monday at 2:15 p.m. in Allen Park as the Lions return to action this week after a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but was still a positive moment for the team, as the...
Dan Campbell: 'It would take a lot' for Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams to play Sunday
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is as anxious as anyone to see Jameson Williams on the field, but Campbell said Monday the rookie wide receiver is probably at least another week away from making his NFL debut. Asked what he would need to see for Williams and defensive end Romeo Okwara to play this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Campbell said "that would be a tall order" for both. ...
2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost
The Seahawks and Lions may have lost in 2023, but they are already winning the 2023 NFL Draft because the Broncos and Rams are losing more. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jameson Williams, Romeo Okwara likely won’t play against Jaguars
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is likely still at least away from suiting up for the Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too. Asked directly if he believed either player could return on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Dan Campbell said, “I think that would be a tall order. Anything’s open. Look, I think we need to be able to see them pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact and versatility in whatever the job description will be.
Barry Sanders believes Lions are on an upward trajectory
In just a few weeks, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went from on the hot seat to just two and a half games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Winners of three straight heading into Week 12, the Lions gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving, prompting franchise legend Barry Sanders to acknowledge the team’s mid-season turnaround.
Odds of Lions Making Playoffs Decrease after Week 12
The Lions sit sixth in the Wild Card standings after Week 12.
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys want and need Odell Beckham to make impact this season
Jerry Jones said Odell Beckham’s airplane has no bearing on the Cowboys pursuit of the receiver. He said they have no concerns about Beckham’s character.
'Time to say goodbye to baseball': Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bracing for his final season
Detroit — Miguel Cabrera is throwing a party in Miami on Wednesday, a massive gala and auction to raise money for his foundation and, at a press gathering on Monday, he acknowledged that the 2023 season would be his last. Mostly, the press event was in Spanish. But to...
D.J. Reader’s presence continues boosting Bengals’ defensive line in stout win over Titans
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - On paper, D.J. Reader is a nose tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals. On the field against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday though, he looked like more than just a nose tackle. And he made sure his fellow defenders knew that in the Bengals’ 20-16 win in Nashville.
Red Wings — most of them, anyway — revel in Michigan's victory over Ohio State
Detroit — Dylan Larkin was in a good mood Sunday after practice as the media began to stroll into the Red Wings' locker room. Larkin's cheerfulness wasn't surprising. There was, after all, Michigan's 45-23 victory Saturday over Ohio State, and Larkin being a former Michigan Wolverine. Which also led...
Josh Jacobs reaches Adrian Peterson heights with unbelievable performance
For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have won games consecutively, thanks in large part to the incredible performance of running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks needed overtime to settle the game Sunday, with Jacobs taking off for a game-winning walk-off 86-yard rushing touchdown to seal the deal for the Raiders, 40-34.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
