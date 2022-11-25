ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is likely still at least away from suiting up for the Detroit Lions, and Romeo Okwara too. Asked directly if he believed either player could return on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Dan Campbell said, “I think that would be a tall order. Anything’s open. Look, I think we need to be able to see them pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact and versatility in whatever the job description will be.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO