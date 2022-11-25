Read full article on original website
Related
Pulisic leads USA past Iran, into World Cup knockout stage
Christian Pulisic glided through defenders, sliced a shot into the net and collapsed in pain, dramatically lifting the Americans past Iran and clinching a World Cup knockout stage berth Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.
WVNews
Qatar says farewell to World Cup in 2-0 loss to Netherlands
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Ibrahim Al-Ghanim, a former Qatar national soccer team defender, was dressed like thousands of other local men as he rushed to his seat through a main foyer at Al Bayt Stadium. He wore the traditional thobe — the long-sleeve, floor-length white robe — and...
USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran
CNN — The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal was all that separated the two...
WVNews
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
Comments / 0