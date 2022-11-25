ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

CBS Boston

I-Team: Lawsuit to be filed in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store

HINGHAM -- Days after the horrific Apple store crash, new steel barriers were put into line the sidewalk along the boarded-up storefront. Lawyers representing several injured victims in the first lawsuit filed after the crash say they should have been there all along.Attorney Doug Sheff, who represents several people who were hurt in the crash,  is expected to file the lawsuit on Tuesday.  "This storefront was so vulnerable,  it would have been a very easy fix. This tragedy was 100% preventable and for such a small cost," Sheff said. He points the blame in the lawsuit against the driver Bradley...
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Attorneys for victims of Hingham Apple store crash set to announce legal action

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some of the people injured in a horrific crash at an Apple in Hingham last week are preparing to take legal action. Attorneys representing multiple victims said they will announce details about a lawsuit Tuesday. The Nov. 21 crash left one person dead and 19 others hurt, and inflicted what attorneys called “irreparable physical, psychological, and financial damage.”
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Albert Williams, Jr. assaulted woman, smashed her phone in Boston, officials say

Officials said a Boston man smashed a woman’s phone after assaulting her while walking on Boylston Street in October. Albert Williams, Jr., 61, pleaded not guilty at his Monday arraignment after prosecutors charged him with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and vandalizing property. Judge Mark Summerville of Central Boston Municipal Court released Williams without having to post bail after a prosecutor with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office asked for a $1,000 bail.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending

Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants — two boys and two girls — taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Philip Keyes of Acton dies from motorcycle crash with SUV, officials say

A motorcyclist died from injuries he received in a crash with an SUV on Halloween, officials confirmed on Tuesday. According to a preliminary investigation, around 12:00 p.m. motorcyclist Philip Keyes, 64 of Acton was traveling westbound on Great Road when he struck a Subaru Forester headed eastbound, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier

Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store

HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported that an off duty firefighter was injured in the incident.” No update on the condition of the firefighter was given. A New Jersey man was killed and 16 others were injured in the incident which left a gaping hole in the front of the store.. The driver Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims in the South Shore Hospital on Saturday.
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Jury deliberations begin in trial for woman charged in crash that killed Needham teens

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial for a woman who faces charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham crash that killed two Needham High School students: Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17.
NEEDHAM, MA
MassLive.com

N.H. police collide with 79-year-old wrong-way Mass. driver on I-95

A cruiser barricade and emergency lighting weren’t enough to bring a Massachusetts driver going the wrong way on Interstate 95 south in New Hampshire to a halt early Monday morning. Instead, a New Hampshire state trooper resorted to cautiously colliding with the wrong-way driver to potentially prevent them from crashing head-on with other operators.
HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
BOSTON, MA
