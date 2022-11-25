Read full article on original website
It Was Once Illegal: How You Can Watch Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved This Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
whdh.com
Attorneys for victims of Apple store crash in Hingham to release information about possible lawsuit
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People hurt in an Apple store car crash in Hingham are getting set to take legal action. Attorneys representing multiple victims said they will announce details about a lawsuit Tuesday. In the crash Nov. 21, one person was killed and 19 others were hurt when an...
I-Team: Lawsuit to be filed in deadly crash at Hingham Apple store
HINGHAM -- Days after the horrific Apple store crash, new steel barriers were put into line the sidewalk along the boarded-up storefront. Lawyers representing several injured victims in the first lawsuit filed after the crash say they should have been there all along.Attorney Doug Sheff, who represents several people who were hurt in the crash, is expected to file the lawsuit on Tuesday. "This storefront was so vulnerable, it would have been a very easy fix. This tragedy was 100% preventable and for such a small cost," Sheff said. He points the blame in the lawsuit against the driver Bradley...
whdh.com
Attorneys for victims of Hingham Apple store crash set to announce legal action
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some of the people injured in a horrific crash at an Apple in Hingham last week are preparing to take legal action. Attorneys representing multiple victims said they will announce details about a lawsuit Tuesday. The Nov. 21 crash left one person dead and 19 others hurt, and inflicted what attorneys called “irreparable physical, psychological, and financial damage.”
Albert Williams, Jr. assaulted woman, smashed her phone in Boston, officials say
Officials said a Boston man smashed a woman’s phone after assaulting her while walking on Boylston Street in October. Albert Williams, Jr., 61, pleaded not guilty at his Monday arraignment after prosecutors charged him with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and vandalizing property. Judge Mark Summerville of Central Boston Municipal Court released Williams without having to post bail after a prosecutor with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office asked for a $1,000 bail.
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
nbcboston.com
Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending
Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants — two boys and two girls — taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
Hingham Apple Store crash victims sue property owners over no protective barriers
Multiple victims of the Nov. 21 car crash at the Hingham Apple Store are suing the building property owners, claiming the deadly collision that saw an SUV plow through the storefront could have been avoided had protective barriers been placed in front of the store to stop an errant car, attorneys for the victims said Tuesday.
Timothy Timson, Boston murder suspect found, arrested in New York, police say
On Sunday, a Boston man wanted in connection with a murder in April was arrested by members of the New York City police department, officials stated. Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of David Wood, 51, in Roxbury, according to the findings of a Suffolk Superior Court Grand Jury.
Philip Keyes of Acton dies from motorcycle crash with SUV, officials say
A motorcyclist died from injuries he received in a crash with an SUV on Halloween, officials confirmed on Tuesday. According to a preliminary investigation, around 12:00 p.m. motorcyclist Philip Keyes, 64 of Acton was traveling westbound on Great Road when he struck a Subaru Forester headed eastbound, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.
WCVB
Plymouth County sheriff warns of delivery scams after employee of department gets fraud text
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A county sheriff in Massachusetts is issuing a warning about a package delivery scam that tricks people into providing personal information, including credit card numbers. Plymouth County Sheriff Joe McDonald said the scam hit close to home because an employee of his department received a text...
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
capecod.com
Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store
HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported that an off duty firefighter was injured in the incident.” No update on the condition of the firefighter was given. A New Jersey man was killed and 16 others were injured in the incident which left a gaping hole in the front of the store.. The driver Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims in the South Shore Hospital on Saturday.
Jury deliberations begin in trial for woman charged in crash that killed Needham teens
Jury deliberations have begun in the trial for a woman who faces charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham crash that killed two Needham High School students: Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17.
Kyle Fitta, accused of beating Auburn gas station clerks, attacking motorist, held without bail
A North Dighton man accused of attacking two clerks at a gas station in Auburn and then leaving and crashing into a motorist who he then also attacked was ordered held without bail Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court. Kyle J. Fitta, 30, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of assault...
N.H. police collide with 79-year-old wrong-way Mass. driver on I-95
A cruiser barricade and emergency lighting weren’t enough to bring a Massachusetts driver going the wrong way on Interstate 95 south in New Hampshire to a halt early Monday morning. Instead, a New Hampshire state trooper resorted to cautiously colliding with the wrong-way driver to potentially prevent them from crashing head-on with other operators.
Man wearing ‘Worship Satan’ shirt robs NH gas station, tries stealing gun from officers, police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an alleged violent incident at a New Hampshire gas station on Saturday night. John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Massachusetts was charged with theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer. Salem Police...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
New Bedford man gets life in prison in killing of Chantel Bruno
A New Bedford man was sentenced to life in prison with no parole last week following his first-degree murder conviction in the killing of Chantel Bruno, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Kenneth Roark, 50, was convicted by a Fall River Superior Court jury Wednesday, Nov. 23...
fallriverreporter.com
Two injured, including police officer, after morning crash that saw vehicle slam into police cruiser
Two were injured Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash involving a Massachusetts police cruiser. According to police, there was an accident on Main Street near St. Christine’s Church in Marshfield involving a Marshfield Police Cruiser and a Pick- Up truck. The truck reportedly hit a patch of black ice...
