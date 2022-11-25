HINGHAM -- Days after the horrific Apple store crash, new steel barriers were put into line the sidewalk along the boarded-up storefront. Lawyers representing several injured victims in the first lawsuit filed after the crash say they should have been there all along.Attorney Doug Sheff, who represents several people who were hurt in the crash, is expected to file the lawsuit on Tuesday. "This storefront was so vulnerable, it would have been a very easy fix. This tragedy was 100% preventable and for such a small cost," Sheff said. He points the blame in the lawsuit against the driver Bradley...

HINGHAM, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO