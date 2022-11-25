ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Celtics’ Marcus Smart seeing ‘X-ray vision,’ thriving as Boston’s point guard

BOSTON — Marcus Smart, throughout his career, has promised he can be the starting point guard of the Boston Celtics. There were doubters, especially when his decisions weren’t especially great mixed with occasional erratic play. And the C’s had options at point guard throughout the years, so Smart wasn’t always the guard setting up his teammates for great shots.
Hunter Henry: Mac Jones’ leadership has ‘stepped up a ton’ in Patriots QB’s second season

FOXBOROUGH — Though it’s been a tumultuous sophomore season, Mac Jones is rounding into form at the right time. The second-year quarterback delivered his best performance of the season on Thanksgiving in Minnesota, and played well against the Jets in the previous week, too. He and the Patriots offense are clearly building momentum, though a major test looms with Buffalo on Thursday night.
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown against Hornets due to neck injury

Jaylen Brown will miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to neck stiffness according to the Celtics. Brown was originally listed as questionable coming off a season-high 36 points against the Wizards in Sunday’s win. Brown appeared to be bothered by neck or shoulder pain at various points of the second half during Boston’s win.
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be looking for their fourth straight win on Monday night as they host the Hornets at the TD Garden. Boston has posted the best record in the league through the first 20 games at 16-4 but they could be without a pair of key contributors in Monday’s matchup as Al Horford (back) has been ruled out while Jaylen Brown is questionable with a neck sprain. Jayson Tatum will be back in the lineup for the Celtics though after sitting out one game with an ankle sprain. The 6-14 Hornets will be going for their third straight win but will be doing so shorthanded as Lamelo Bell, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin all remain out of the lineup.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit

This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
Pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash Saturday

A Foxborough man died Saturday after being hit by a car, police said. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim...
