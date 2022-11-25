Read full article on original website
How Celtics’ Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard go way back to Oklahoma recruiting days
BOSTON — Way before Payton Pritchard was a Celtic, a first-round NBA draft pick and an Oregon Ducks legend, he was just a high schooler trying to figure out what college he wanted to go to. As a four-star recruit, he had plenty of offers as colleges lined up to try to sign the kid from West Linn, Oregon.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart seeing ‘X-ray vision,’ thriving as Boston’s point guard
BOSTON — Marcus Smart, throughout his career, has promised he can be the starting point guard of the Boston Celtics. There were doubters, especially when his decisions weren’t especially great mixed with occasional erratic play. And the C’s had options at point guard throughout the years, so Smart wasn’t always the guard setting up his teammates for great shots.
Blake Griffin turns back clock in Celtics dominant win over Hornets
BOSTON — Blake Griffin has quietly embraced a new role with the Celtics this year at the end of the team’s bench but that didn’t stop him from turning back the clock for a bit on Monday night in the Celtics’ dominant 140-105 win over the Hornets.
Division 3 State Champions!!! No. 2 seed Redmen prevail over No.1 seed D-Y in epic, four-set battle
WORCESTER – When the Dennis-Yarmouth's serve landed into the net, giving the Tewksbury Redmen its 25th point to win the game, and the fourth set, the players off the bench quickly ran out to the floor and hugged, celebrated and cried together, knowing they all made history. That 25th...
Hunter Henry: Mac Jones’ leadership has ‘stepped up a ton’ in Patriots QB’s second season
FOXBOROUGH — Though it’s been a tumultuous sophomore season, Mac Jones is rounding into form at the right time. The second-year quarterback delivered his best performance of the season on Thanksgiving in Minnesota, and played well against the Jets in the previous week, too. He and the Patriots offense are clearly building momentum, though a major test looms with Buffalo on Thursday night.
How Celtics’ Luke Kornet came up with bird celebration in homage to Stromile Swift
BOSTON — While Luke Kornet went viral because of his bird-like celebration in the Celtics’ win over the Hornets, he admitted it wasn’t originally his idea. The celebration, he said, is actually a homage to former No. 2 overall pick Stromile Swift. But Kornet said he wasn’t...
David Andrews ‘ready to go’ vs. Bills, Patriots center toughness is deep rooted
FOXBOROUGH – David Andrews’ father taught him many lessons when he was growing up. One of the most important lessons in his football life was how important it was for him to be out on the field with his teammates because they depended on him. Andrews can remember...
Patriots running back depth will be tested with Damien Harris likely out
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots running back is about to be tested. Damien Harris missed the third Patriots practice of the week on Tuesday. The running back suffered a thigh injury last week in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL Network reported, Harris could miss time with the injury and will miss Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket sold in Weymouth
There was a $100,000 lottery scratch ticket sold in Weymouth on Monday. The winning scratch ticket was purchased from Weymouth Food Mart, and was from the “Millions” lottery game. Overall, there were 733 lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in the state on Monday, including...
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown against Hornets due to neck injury
Jaylen Brown will miss Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to neck stiffness according to the Celtics. Brown was originally listed as questionable coming off a season-high 36 points against the Wizards in Sunday’s win. Brown appeared to be bothered by neck or shoulder pain at various points of the second half during Boston’s win.
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be looking for their fourth straight win on Monday night as they host the Hornets at the TD Garden. Boston has posted the best record in the league through the first 20 games at 16-4 but they could be without a pair of key contributors in Monday’s matchup as Al Horford (back) has been ruled out while Jaylen Brown is questionable with a neck sprain. Jayson Tatum will be back in the lineup for the Celtics though after sitting out one game with an ankle sprain. The 6-14 Hornets will be going for their third straight win but will be doing so shorthanded as Lamelo Bell, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin all remain out of the lineup.
Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit
This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
Activists, school officials clash over new regional school location in Wakefield
While local activists say the new location would be detrimental to the surrounding forest, one school official says their concerns are overblown and fueled by NIMBYism. Local activists and school officials in Wakefield are engaged in a bitter fight over the chosen location for a new regional vocational school. Friends...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
Rumored Red Sox target José Abreu signs 3-year, $60M deal with Astros (report)
The Red Sox won’t be filling their vacant designated hitter position with longtime White Sox slugger José Abreu. Abreu has agreed to a three-year contract with the Astros, according to multiple reports (including from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal). The deal is reportedly worth around $60 million (or $20 million per season).
Driver injured after car crashes into Yarmouth home
YARMOUTH, Mass. — A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a home in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Police were called to the scene at 393 Highbank Rd, a little before 1:00 a.m., for a car into a house. The female driver was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.
Pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash Saturday
A Foxborough man died Saturday after being hit by a car, police said. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim...
