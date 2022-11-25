Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Messi tries to avoid elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the best players on the planet go head-to-head when Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland meet with World Cup implications in what is likely Messi's final attempt to win the tournament. That match is part of an intense Wednesday at...
England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination.
Iran releases soccer player ahead of match against US
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities said Tuesday that a former member of the national soccer team arrested last week over his criticism of the government has been released on bail. The announcement came hours before Iran was set to play the U.S. at the World Cup in a...
Here’s what the U.S. win over Iran in the World Cup looked like in 25 dramatic photos
Christian Pulisic scores while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper to give the United States a 1-0 win, and a ticket to the knockout round.
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
USMNT–Netherlands: Date, Time Set For Knockout Stage Match
The two sides will kick off the next round of the tournament on Saturday morning.
