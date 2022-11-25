Minnesota Vikings players nearly choke on ‘very dry’ post-game turkey provided by NBC

MINNESOTA VIKINGS players tucked into turkeys after their victory over New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.

The Vikings beat the Patriots in 33-26 in a thriller to end the Turkey Day triple header.

Minnesota Vikings players tucked into a turkey after their Thanksgiving win Credit: NBC

It was a little too dry for Adam Thielen Credit: NBC

And the wide receiver was forced to spit it out Credit: NBC

As is tradition for the NBC game in primetime, the stars of the game were handed turkey legs on the field.

But it seemed a bit too dry for wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The Vikings star struggled to digest the bird on live television.

And he went and spat it out in another area of the field just after.

His fellow receiver Justin Jefferson had a good laugh at his expense.

The pair both had elite games on Thanksgiving in a win that moved Minnesota to 9-2.

Jefferson had 139 yards and a touchdown while Thielen put up 61 yards and a score in the victory.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had no problem in tucking into the meat.

And he paid tribute to coach Kevin O'Connell after the victory.

Cousins said: "Kevin has empowered me so much. This team has empowered me so much.

"At times, it almost brings me to tears the way these guys support me."