Minnesota Vikings players nearly choke on ‘very dry’ post-game turkey provided by NBC

By Sunni Upal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LP3MY_0jNSpWqg00

MINNESOTA VIKINGS players tucked into turkeys after their victory over New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.

The Vikings beat the Patriots in 33-26 in a thriller to end the Turkey Day triple header.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aw55H_0jNSpWqg00
Minnesota Vikings players tucked into a turkey after their Thanksgiving win Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15eY1O_0jNSpWqg00
It was a little too dry for Adam Thielen Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nN3Uv_0jNSpWqg00
And the wide receiver was forced to spit it out Credit: NBC

As is tradition for the NBC game in primetime, the stars of the game were handed turkey legs on the field.

But it seemed a bit too dry for wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The Vikings star struggled to digest the bird on live television.

And he went and spat it out in another area of the field just after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSlv6_0jNSpWqg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltJLf_0jNSpWqg00

His fellow receiver Justin Jefferson had a good laugh at his expense.

The pair both had elite games on Thanksgiving in a win that moved Minnesota to 9-2.

Jefferson had 139 yards and a touchdown while Thielen put up 61 yards and a score in the victory.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had no problem in tucking into the meat.

And he paid tribute to coach Kevin O'Connell after the victory.

Cousins said: "Kevin has empowered me so much. This team has empowered me so much.

"At times, it almost brings me to tears the way these guys support me."

