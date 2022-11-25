A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer whom he blamed for his younger brother’s death was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson’s legal team doesn’t deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court that he was sentenced to death in part because he is Black. But in a 5-2 ruling late Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay. Johnson’s lawyers responded by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. “The State of Missouri is poised to execute Kevin Johnson tonight, not for his crimes, but because he is Black,” one of his attorneys, Shawn Nolan, said in a statement. The U.S. Supreme Court last week denied an earlier stay request. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced that he would not grant clemency.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO