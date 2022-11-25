ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch out: Christmas trees will be more expensive this year

 4 days ago
(MIAMI, Fl.) — CBS News reports that holiday shoppers this year might should brace for sticker shock, as Christmas tree wholesalers pump prices by rates between 5% and 15% compared to last year. This price increases are usually passed onto consumers, causing higher totals at the checkout.

“The height of the tree and the tree species are going to impact the price of that tree,” says Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board. She was optimistic about the supply, though, noting that despite shortages in certain species, “There are plenty of Christmas trees for anybody who wants one.”

Shipping delays last year caused a spike in the supply of artificial trees, and retailers are now looking to get rid of them.

“I think from a promotional perspective, you’ll see anything from 25% to 50% to 60% off at certain retailers this year,” says Chris Butler, CEO of the National Tree Company.

“We’re definitely seeing consumers go to the lower end of the spectrum. So buying less of the thousand dollar trees and buying more of the $200 trees,” he said.

