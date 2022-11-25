Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
The best Cyber Monday deals on tablets that we could find
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Engadget
Buy an Xbox Series S and Amazon will give you $40 credit on Cyber Monday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
Engadget
Overwatch 2's season two trailer teases a new game mode and the latest map
Two months after its , is in a much and Blizzard is gearing up for the game's second season. A gameplay trailer for the season, which starts on December 6th and will introduce another new tank character, provides a glimpse of an upcoming limited-time mode. It's called Battle for Olympus and it will run from January 5th until January 19th.
Engadget
Join Sam’s Club for one year with this $20 Cyber Monday deal
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If you missed Black Friday, it’s not too late to find a huge markdown on one of our bestselling deals. or 60 percent off during our Cyber Monday sale. This promotion ends on November 30, but your one-year subscription can secure you discounts well into 2023’s holiday season.
Engadget
‘Half-Life: Alyx’ mod adds four hours of single-player content
Two years after its release, remains the definitive VR experience. So it’s no surprise a lot of people want more. Until Valve announces a sequel (which ), it’s up to the modding community to provide new content. Thankfully, Levitation, a new single-player mod for Half-Life Alyx, not only extends the story of Valve’s latest but is also earning praise for its gameplay.
Engadget
The best Cyber Monday tech deals for 2022: discounts on earbuds, laptops, smartwatches and more
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. For the past...
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $230 with a charger for Cyber Monday
Acqua di Gio Homme Eau de Parfum Gift Set, Multico Kohl's. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
WhatsApp's latest feature makes it easier to send messages to yourself
'Message Yourself' lets you send notes, reminders and shopping lists. WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets you send messages to yourself like reminders and shopping lists, parent Meta has confirmed with TechCrunch. Called "Message Yourself," the feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo several weeks ago as part of a beta test, but is now being rolled out globally to iOS and Android users in the coming weeks.
Comments / 0