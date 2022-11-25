Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
KESQ
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53. The fitness personality, known as “Eric the Trainer,” died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page. “We are heartbroken to share...
KESQ
Bob Dylan apologizes for using autopen device to ‘hand-sign’ new book
Bob Dylan has apologized for an “error in judgment,” after it emerged that he used a machine to autograph special copies of his new book that had been advertised as “hand-signed.”. Fans who paid $599 for one of 900 copies of the music legend’s new book “Philosophy...
KESQ
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game
If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren’t going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief...
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Recently Dropped To 100 Pounds While ‘Unwell’: ‘It Was Really Scary’
Model Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about her recent drastic weight loss, which left her weighing in at just 100 pounds. The 31-year-old star got candid about the “really scary” time in her life on the Nov. 29 episode of the High Low podcast and revealed stress caused her to shed so many pounds. “I think trauma lives in the body, that’s been my experience,” she told host Mia Khalifa. “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary.”
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
People Are Sharing Celebs "Nobody Hates," And Some Even Revealed What They're Actually Like In Real Life
OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member.
KESQ
Emma Corrin resuscitates the debate over gender-neutral awards categories
Awards season has barely begun, and one of the stars of streaming’s most decorated shows is weighing in on the debate over whether legacy awards shows such as the Oscars, Emmys and BAFTAs should fuse their gendered acting categories to avoid a binary system. Emma Corrin, who starred in...
"It Was Chaos": 20 Erratic And Unpredictable Bosses Who Apparently Went To The Elon Musk School Of Management
"He was notorious for requesting a meeting saying it was urgent and then canceling and asking, 'Why are we even having this meeting?' This happened at least once a week, and sometimes twice a day."
