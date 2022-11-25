Read full article on original website
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 18-24, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 18-24, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving Disappearance
Rachel CookePhoto by(KVUE ABC) This case centers around 19-year-old Rachel Cooke of Georgetown, Texas. Cooke was a fashion design student at San Diego Mesa College. She was very active and went for a 4-mile run every morning. On January 10, 2002, Rachel Cooke put on her sweat and sneakers before leaving her home at 9:30 am. Neighbors can corroborate this as they saw her and waved hello during her run.
CBS Austin
US 183 reopens in Leander after structure fire
US Highway 183 in Leander has reopened after a structure caught on fire Sunday morning. The Leander Police Department said at 7:33 a.m. the highway was closed in both directions between Sonny Drive and West South Street. The Leander Fire Department and partner agencies had multiple trucks in the 300...
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
Texas ISD where students made monkey noises at Black players had to address racism before
A central Texas school district where students were heard shouting monkey noises at black basketball players addressed different racial discrimination allegations on its campus months earlier, according to school board records.
Williamson County animal shelter offering ‘name your price’ adoptions amid critical capacity
The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, offering "name your price" adoptions for all medium and large-sized dogs and adult cats until Dec. 4.
Plans for all-inclusive playground gains support in Marble Falls
Plans for all-inclusive playground gains support in Marble Falls Subhead Recent community kickoff event got the community excited for what is to come Special To The Highlander Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image MFIPG's vision is to provide a playground...
