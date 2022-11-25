ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 18-24, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 18-24, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Still Unsolved

FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving Disappearance

Rachel CookePhoto by(KVUE ABC) This case centers around 19-year-old Rachel Cooke of Georgetown, Texas. Cooke was a fashion design student at San Diego Mesa College. She was very active and went for a 4-mile run every morning. On January 10, 2002, Rachel Cooke put on her sweat and sneakers before leaving her home at 9:30 am. Neighbors can corroborate this as they saw her and waved hello during her run.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

US 183 reopens in Leander after structure fire

US Highway 183 in Leander has reopened after a structure caught on fire Sunday morning. The Leander Police Department said at 7:33 a.m. the highway was closed in both directions between Sonny Drive and West South Street. The Leander Fire Department and partner agencies had multiple trucks in the 300...
LEANDER, TX
The Highlander

Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100

Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
MARBLE FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy