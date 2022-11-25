ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bob Dylan apologizes for using autopen device to ‘hand-sign’ new book

Bob Dylan has apologized for an “error in judgment,” after it emerged that he used a machine to autograph special copies of his new book that had been advertised as “hand-signed.”. Fans who paid $599 for one of 900 copies of the music legend’s new book “Philosophy...
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game

If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren’t going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief...
Emma Corrin resuscitates the debate over gender-neutral awards categories

Awards season has barely begun, and one of the stars of streaming’s most decorated shows is weighing in on the debate over whether legacy awards shows such as the Oscars, Emmys and BAFTAs should fuse their gendered acting categories to avoid a binary system. Emma Corrin, who starred in...

