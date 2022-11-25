Read full article on original website
Woman dies after shooting on Saturday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The woman who was shot on Saturday morning has died. The Decatur Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot on Saturday morning. When police responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street, they found Shakita S. Bond, 31, of...
Man struck by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Amtrak train was stopped for several minutes after allegedly striking a pedestrian on Sunday night. The incident occurred at the railroad crossing of north 6th street and North Grand avenue. According to Springfield police, the victim was crossing the railroad despite the crossing signals...
Final open house for Springfield Fire Department
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department will be hosting its third and final open house. The open house will be at Station 2, 2810 Stevenson Drive, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. This will be the last open house offered at one of our stations...
Cat dies in Sunday house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Sunday morning. The Decatur Fire Department was called at 9:40 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of North Main Street. Once on the scene, firefighters reported a two-story home with...
Man accused of anti-gay attack found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man who was arrested after an alleged anti-gay attack that sent the victim to the hospital was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery.
Candidates for Springfield municipal election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Monday was the last day to file to run in Springfield's municipal elections. In addition to the mayor's position, all 10 wards will have a candidate elected, as well as the treasurer and city clerk in Springfield. Here is a full list of the candidates:
Central Illinois moving company partners with Move for Hunger
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A local central Illinois moving company, Two Men and a Truck, has partnered with Move for Hunger to help those in the community. Two Men and a Truck located in Champaign, Springfield, and Bloomington will take any extra food you have while moving out and donate it to the local food bank.
Energy savings available for Macon County residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur officials are reminding residents that both the city and Macon County have programs available to help people save on energy bills. Through an agreement with Homefield Energy, people can get a rate half the cost of current Ameren supply rates. These savings are available...
Local businesses in Springfield celebrate Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Saturday was Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is a day that helps bring awareness to local and small businesses that might otherwise get overshadowed during the holiday season. Springfield businesses come together for the holiday walk which brings attention to the downtown area which...
Illinois Product Holiday Market returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will bring the Illinois Product Holiday Market back to Downtown Springfield this year. The market will take place December 2-4 on Jackson Street along the “Y Block” north of the Governor’s Mansion. The holiday market will...
Tour of the Henson Robinson Zoo holiday lights
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Henson Robinson Zoo is displaying thousands of lights and holiday displays each weekend through December. Residents can stroll through the zoo and see both the lit-up displays and the animal exhibits. The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. and remains open until 9 p.m., with...
LLCC Child Development Center to offer preschool for all expansion classroom
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be new classrooms for preschool students who come from families with identified needs at Lincoln Land Community College. LLCC has received a grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to offer a Preschool for All Expansion classroom at the center. The classroom...
Trinity Christmas Hymn Celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Trinity Lutheran Church held its advent and Christmas hymn celebration on November 27th. The celebration was held at 220 south 2nd street. Residents were encouraged to come and sing their favorite Advent and Christmas hymns. The celebration featured the Trinity Wind Ensemble playing additional hymns.
Jacksonville hosting Christkindl Market
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Jacksonville will be holding a Christkindl Market on Friday. The market will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it will have an assortment of specialty vendors and visitors can shop in local stores downtown. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers, refreshments,...
Jacksonville bank turns into Advent calendar
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — It's an Advent calendar that reaches for the sky, literally. The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company in Jacksonville has transformed its historic 1913 building into an enormous countdown to Christmas Advent calendar. The 24 windows on the 110 feet tall building have come alive for the month December to reveal a new Holiday icon every day until Christmas day on Sunday, December 25.
