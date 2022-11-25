ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Woman dies after shooting on Saturday in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The woman who was shot on Saturday morning has died. The Decatur Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot on Saturday morning. When police responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street, they found Shakita S. Bond, 31, of...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Man struck by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Amtrak train was stopped for several minutes after allegedly striking a pedestrian on Sunday night. The incident occurred at the railroad crossing of north 6th street and North Grand avenue. According to Springfield police, the victim was crossing the railroad despite the crossing signals...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Final open house for Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department will be hosting its third and final open house. The open house will be at Station 2, 2810 Stevenson Drive, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. This will be the last open house offered at one of our stations...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Cat dies in Sunday house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Sunday morning. The Decatur Fire Department was called at 9:40 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of North Main Street. Once on the scene, firefighters reported a two-story home with...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Man accused of anti-gay attack found not guilty by reason of insanity

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man who was arrested after an alleged anti-gay attack that sent the victim to the hospital was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, and aggravated battery.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Candidates for Springfield municipal election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Monday was the last day to file to run in Springfield's municipal elections. In addition to the mayor's position, all 10 wards will have a candidate elected, as well as the treasurer and city clerk in Springfield. Here is a full list of the candidates:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Central Illinois moving company partners with Move for Hunger

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A local central Illinois moving company, Two Men and a Truck, has partnered with Move for Hunger to help those in the community. Two Men and a Truck located in Champaign, Springfield, and Bloomington will take any extra food you have while moving out and donate it to the local food bank.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Energy savings available for Macon County residents

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur officials are reminding residents that both the city and Macon County have programs available to help people save on energy bills. Through an agreement with Homefield Energy, people can get a rate half the cost of current Ameren supply rates. These savings are available...
MACON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Local businesses in Springfield celebrate Small Business Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Saturday was Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is a day that helps bring awareness to local and small businesses that might otherwise get overshadowed during the holiday season. Springfield businesses come together for the holiday walk which brings attention to the downtown area which...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois Product Holiday Market returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will bring the Illinois Product Holiday Market back to Downtown Springfield this year. The market will take place December 2-4 on Jackson Street along the “Y Block” north of the Governor’s Mansion. The holiday market will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Tour of the Henson Robinson Zoo holiday lights

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Henson Robinson Zoo is displaying thousands of lights and holiday displays each weekend through December. Residents can stroll through the zoo and see both the lit-up displays and the animal exhibits. The exhibit opens at 5 p.m. and remains open until 9 p.m., with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Trinity Christmas Hymn Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Trinity Lutheran Church held its advent and Christmas hymn celebration on November 27th. The celebration was held at 220 south 2nd street. Residents were encouraged to come and sing their favorite Advent and Christmas hymns. The celebration featured the Trinity Wind Ensemble playing additional hymns.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Jacksonville hosting Christkindl Market

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Jacksonville will be holding a Christkindl Market on Friday. The market will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it will have an assortment of specialty vendors and visitors can shop in local stores downtown. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers, refreshments,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Jacksonville bank turns into Advent calendar

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — It's an Advent calendar that reaches for the sky, literally. The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company in Jacksonville has transformed its historic 1913 building into an enormous countdown to Christmas Advent calendar. The 24 windows on the 110 feet tall building have come alive for the month December to reveal a new Holiday icon every day until Christmas day on Sunday, December 25.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy