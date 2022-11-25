ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Theater manager says specials leave something for gift givers

By Jessica Farrish
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It is not always easy to find the perfect gift for everyone on the holiday shopping list, but the manager of Marquee Cinemas at Galleria Plaza in Beckley said he has a solution.

Jacob Armstrong said on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that movie gift cards let people pick their own adventure at the movies.

A bonus?
He said a Christmas special leaves a little something for the giver, too.

“They’re the perfect stocking stuffer, because right now we’ve got a deal going where every $25 you spend, you’re going to get $5 back on a separate card,” he explained. “So, you can double up on your gift, or you can have a little something for yourself.”

Armstrong said the theater will be open on Christmas Day.

WVNS

WVNS

