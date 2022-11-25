ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ron Umphress Jr.
4d ago

Just like the rest of the pork put in the “American rescue plan“. And people wonder why conservatives vote against the bills that are sent through. What does this have to do with American recovery? Nothing. This should be in a law-enforcement bill all by itself. This is the reason every bill should be paired down to just a few pages. Too much pork added in that gets approved because people are afraid to vote no.

99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?

We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach

Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
CROWN POINT, IN
Fox 59

Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief

Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Where is Sherman? Holiday...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

State of Lung Cancer Report has Indiana Behind the Curve

The American Lung Association has released its 2022 State of Lung Cancer report, which shows Indiana has some work to do. The leading cause of lung cancer is smoking, and the state ranks high in the Lung Association report with 19% of Hoosiers doing so. Indiana also ranks high with the second leading cause of lung cancer, as 40% of home radon tests are at or above the Environmental Protection Agency action level. With early detection, the five-year lung cancer survival rate is 61%.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors

The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Hoosier Environmental Council recognizes local farmer, group

A Noblesville farmer and a local grassroots group were among a dozen recipients recognized by the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield last month. The Greening the Statehouse event, which was held Oct. 15 at the IMMI Conference Center, is the largest annual gathering...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Marijuana, abortion, tax possibilities in Indiana next year

You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone up....
INDIANA STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming from the state

money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. It could two payments⁠ or as just one payment, depending on when you filed your taxes⁠. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Here are the birds seen most commonly in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Indiana using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
glenarborsun.com

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Historic lodge at Camp Millhouse demolished

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day on the campus of Camp Millhouse in southwestern St. Joseph County. That’s where a local landmark was demolished. Camp Millhouse provides disabled children over 7 and disabled adults of all ages a weeklong camping experience. On Monday, the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

