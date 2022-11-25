Read full article on original website
Ron Umphress Jr.
4d ago
Just like the rest of the pork put in the “American rescue plan“. And people wonder why conservatives vote against the bills that are sent through. What does this have to do with American recovery? Nothing. This should be in a law-enforcement bill all by itself. This is the reason every bill should be paired down to just a few pages. Too much pork added in that gets approved because people are afraid to vote no.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
wevv.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to watch out for Giving Tuesday scams
Attorney General Todd Rokita is advising Hoosiers to do their research before donating to charities this "Giving Tuesday." The public should be vigilant and aware of scammers attempting to take advantage of their generosity. The Indiana Attorney General works to track down, investigate, and bring justice to the criminals who...
abc57.com
Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach
Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
Indiana Says the Countdown Is On - Will Your License Allow You to Fly on May 3, 2023? You Need a REAL ID Then
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has a website that says the countdown is on. There are now 155 days left until May 3, 2023, the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID that will allow you to ly on a commercial plane then.
Fox 59
Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief
Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Republican state lawmakers say they're exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. Where is Sherman? Holiday...
95.3 MNC
State of Lung Cancer Report has Indiana Behind the Curve
The American Lung Association has released its 2022 State of Lung Cancer report, which shows Indiana has some work to do. The leading cause of lung cancer is smoking, and the state ranks high in the Lung Association report with 19% of Hoosiers doing so. Indiana also ranks high with the second leading cause of lung cancer, as 40% of home radon tests are at or above the Environmental Protection Agency action level. With early detection, the five-year lung cancer survival rate is 61%.
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Environmental Council recognizes local farmer, group
A Noblesville farmer and a local grassroots group were among a dozen recipients recognized by the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield last month. The Greening the Statehouse event, which was held Oct. 15 at the IMMI Conference Center, is the largest annual gathering...
95.3 MNC
Marijuana, abortion, tax possibilities in Indiana next year
You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone up....
Payment of up to $650 coming from the state
money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. It could two payments or as just one payment, depending on when you filed your taxes. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
A majority of Hoosiers support broad abortion rights, despite General Assembly’s ban
More than 80% of Hoosiers believe an abortion ban should have at least some exceptions. And more than half say abortion should be legal in most cases.
wevv.com
Webster and Daviess counties randomly selected to undergo 2022 post-election audits
Two Kentucky counties in our area have been randomly selected to undergo post-election audits. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the random selection of 12 counties to undergo the audits on Monday, which include Webster County and Daviess County. Other Kentucky counties that were randomly selected for the post-election audits...
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
Republican challenger concedes Indiana House District 71 race
Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming retained her District 71 seat after a vote recanvass boosted her vote totals.
WNDU
St. Joseph County Humane Society needs helps
Concerns were raised last week about incorrectly cast votes. The race kicks off Elkhart's Winterfest. This year marks the 28th year we've partnered with the Marine Toys for Tots Program.
WTHI
Indiana State Police warn of package thefts ahead of Cyber Monday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cyber Monday is just a couple of days away. As those orders start arriving, your house could become a target for thieves. You'll want to be careful when it comes to leaving those packages unattended on your porch. Indiana State Police are saying to make...
Here are the birds seen most commonly in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Indiana using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
glenarborsun.com
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
WNDU
Historic lodge at Camp Millhouse demolished
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day on the campus of Camp Millhouse in southwestern St. Joseph County. That’s where a local landmark was demolished. Camp Millhouse provides disabled children over 7 and disabled adults of all ages a weeklong camping experience. On Monday, the...
