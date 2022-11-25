Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to do good, inspires local and global communities to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. In 12 days, on Tuesday, November 29, KIDS Center, the Central Oregon nonprofit leading the region’s response to child abuse, encourages the local community to help support families in crisis with gift cards for groceries, gas, and basic necessities. Patrons who drop off gift cards in-person at KIDS Center between 10AM-4PM on Tuesday, November 29, are treated to locally-made cookies and fresh coffee and hot cocoa provided by Kevista Coffee. Gift cards can also be dropped off at KIDS Center at any time, either during business hours, or in the decorated Gift Card dropoff box at the entrance to KIDS Center at 1375 NW Kingston Avenue on the west side of Bend. The KIDS Center Gift Card Drive is also made available and promoted through the end of December at Struble Orthodontics, all six First Interstate Bank branches in Bend, ccMcKenzie in downtown Bend, NW Bod, and Jazzercise Bend Fitness Center.

BEND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO