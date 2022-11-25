Read full article on original website
Giving Tuesday Celebrates Generosity
Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to do good, inspires local and global communities to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. In 12 days, on Tuesday, November 29, KIDS Center, the Central Oregon nonprofit leading the region’s response to child abuse, encourages the local community to help support families in crisis with gift cards for groceries, gas, and basic necessities. Patrons who drop off gift cards in-person at KIDS Center between 10AM-4PM on Tuesday, November 29, are treated to locally-made cookies and fresh coffee and hot cocoa provided by Kevista Coffee. Gift cards can also be dropped off at KIDS Center at any time, either during business hours, or in the decorated Gift Card dropoff box at the entrance to KIDS Center at 1375 NW Kingston Avenue on the west side of Bend. The KIDS Center Gift Card Drive is also made available and promoted through the end of December at Struble Orthodontics, all six First Interstate Bank branches in Bend, ccMcKenzie in downtown Bend, NW Bod, and Jazzercise Bend Fitness Center.
▶️ Redmond Holiday Village Market is back
The Redmond Holiday Village Market opened for the season Friday. But don’t worry if you missed it. There are more chances coming. The event is held in Centennial Park with food, crafts, toys and more. The vendors will be back out on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
39th Annual Festival of Trees
Funds raised at Hospice of Redmond’s Festival of Trees make it possible to provide services to terminally ill people and their families not covered by Medicare or private insurance including bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for people with life-limiting illnesses, caregiver support, and Camp Sunrise, a grief camp for children.
New Bend Council To Set Goals
In the November election, Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley won two seats on the Bend City Council, along with incumbent Barb Campbell and Melanie Kebler as Bend’s next mayor. They will join Anthony Broadman and Megan Perkins on the Council starting in January. Kebler’s win in the Mayor’s seat created a vacancy for her Council seat, which will be filled by the Council in an appointment process.
Winter Weather Has Arrived
A winter storm warning remains in effect Monday morning with heavy snow expected in the mountain passes. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 13 inches above 4500 feet, and 3 to 8 inches below 4500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Snow on the way for the mountains
We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
2nd Hearing On Psilocybin Businesses
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will conduct a second public hearing to receive testimony on proposed land use regulations related to psilocybin businesses in the unincorporated County. The hearing will occur at 6 p.m. at the Deschutes Services Building, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Virtual testimony will also be accepted.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth
A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
Man Caught After Weekend Assaults
Bend Police arrested a 35-year-old Bend man who was wanted in two weekend assaults. Late Monday afternoon, police determined the suspect was in a trailer on Hunnell Road and activated the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team. Over the course of several hours, CERT repeatedly ordered the suspect out of the trailer but he wouldn’t respond. After receiving a search warrant, CERT members forced entry into the trailer and K-9 Kim was deployed. The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday and was transported to St. Charles Bend.
▶️ Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest
(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
Environmental regulators to test well water for contaminants in Central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will test the water in up to 100 wells for free in southern Deschutes County as part of a statewide study of groundwater pollution. The testing will take place in the spring and again in the fall. Similar testing for groundwater contamination has been...
Bend Man Accused Of Weekend Hostage Situation
BEND, OR -- A Bend man is accused of Kidnapping and other charges after what police are calling a "hostage situation." Bend Police responded to a home on Alpine Drive, Saturday night, for a reported unwanted person. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Austin Michael Supica, reportedly refused to leave and threatened to shoot himself with a flare gun. Witnesses told officers Supica had been asked to leave earlier in the evening, but returned and forced his way inside.
Bend Police: Suspect in 2 weekend assaults taken into custody after standoff
Bend Police say Sommmerset was taken into custody Monday night after a standoff at a trailer on Hunnell Road that lasted more than three hours. He was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Bend Police are looking for a man who allegedly pistol-whipped one person and sprayed bear spray...
