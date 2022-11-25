ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

5 French bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — Jersey Village police are asking the public for help identifying two people who broke into an apartment and stole five puppies. According to police, it happened on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments on Jones Road. Police said a child was home alone...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Woman killed after driving the wrong way on North Loop

HOUSTON — A driver was killed and another person injured after a wrong way crash on the 610 North Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the North Loop near North McCarty Street. Police said the woman was initially spotted by Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man. The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy