NME

Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger

Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and...
NME

Sam Ryder discusses pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer

Sam Ryder has opened up about his pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer in a new interview. The Eurovision 2022 runner-up was speaking to The Sunday Times about his upcoming album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which will be released on December 9. “There were dark nights of the soul,” he admitted. “Lonely drive home, at 3am, after a wedding. Someone you know has had success. But when you see people succeeding, the best way to deal with it is to wish them the best because what you want for yourself you should want for everyone.
NME

Interpol, Primal Scream, Gary Numan and more for Bearded Theory 2023

Interpol, Primal Scream, Gary Numan, Echo And The Bunnymen and more have been announced for next year’s Bearded Theory festival. The 2023 bash, which will take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 25-28, will also feature Gogol Bordello, Yard Act, Viagra Boys, The Beths, The Mysterines, Flogging Molly, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, She Drew The Gun and Snapped Ankles. Tickets are available here.
NME

Morrissey says he’s already written the “follow-up” to new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’

Morrissey has confirmed that he’s already written the follow-up to his forthcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. Earlier this month, the former Smiths frontman revealed that his 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023, adding that its fate is “exclusively in the hands” of Capitol Records (Los Angeles). NME has since reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
NME

Watch Romy and Fred again.. give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut

Romy joined Fred again.. at his Amsterdam show this weekend (November 25) – watch them give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut below. The pair’s trance-influenced new song came out earlier this month and is The xx singer’s second track with Fred again.. after they teamed up with HAAi for January single ‘Lights Out’.
NME

The 1975: “Depeche Mode have aesthetically influenced us quite a lot”

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has discussed the aesthetic influence of Depeche Mode on his band. Speaking a new interview with Kyle Meredith on American radio station 91.9 WFPK, Meredith asked Healy directly whether the electro pioneers were an influence on their music videos, having noticed “little things” in their visuals that he had enjoyed in those of Depeche Mode.
NME

Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumoured to be frontrunner for James Bond role

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly a frontrunner to become the next James Bond following a secret audition. The actor, who is best known for starring in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, is said to have impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during a screen test at Pinewood Studios. Speaking to The Sun,...
NME

Nick Cave shares advice for those considering getting a tattoo

Nick Cave has shared the story of his first tattoo, and advice for any fans considering getting inked. The singer, who has just begun a headline tour of his native Australia with Warren Ellis, was asked a question about his skull and dagger tattoo. How do you feel when you...
NME

Scowl: hardcore’s hottest breakout band reflect on their whirlwind year

A rainy Manchester night in November is a far cry from Scowl’s native Santa Cruz, but the rising hardcore band don’t seem far from home when they step on stage for a sold-out headline show at YES’ Pink Room. Throughout a half-hour set, frontwoman Kat Moss proves herself one of the most magnetic leaders in rock right now; pacing the length of the stage, thrusting the mic to fans, whipping her neon-green hair, and showcasing her fearsome growl.
NME

BRIT Awards announce Rising Star shortlist for 2023

The shortlist for the BRITs 2023‘s Rising Star award has been revealed – check it out below. Formerly known as the Critics’ Choice award, the statue recognises British acts who haven’t yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 or had more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart as of October 31, 2022.
NME

James McAvoy shares his “biggest criticism” of X-Men films

James McAvoy has shared his biggest criticism of the X-Men film franchise. The actor played Charles Xavier across four films in the series, beginning with 2011’s X-Men: First Class and ending with 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. McAvoy discussed his involvement in the franchise with GQ, where he explained...
NME

‘Wednesday’ fans call out Netflix for hiding tweets suggesting titular character is queer

Fans of the new Netflix series Wednesday have called out the streaming giant for hiding tweets that suggest that Jenna Ortega’s character could be queer. The outlet PopCrave posted two images to its Twitter account that show a screenshot of a tweet from Netflix’s account promoting the Addams family reboot and beside it, another screenshot of the hidden replies under the tweet, all of which contain the word ‘gay’.
NME

Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork

Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...

