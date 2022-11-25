Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger
Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and...
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
NME
Sam Ryder discusses pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer
Sam Ryder has opened up about his pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer in a new interview. The Eurovision 2022 runner-up was speaking to The Sunday Times about his upcoming album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which will be released on December 9. “There were dark nights of the soul,” he admitted. “Lonely drive home, at 3am, after a wedding. Someone you know has had success. But when you see people succeeding, the best way to deal with it is to wish them the best because what you want for yourself you should want for everyone.
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
NME
Interpol, Primal Scream, Gary Numan and more for Bearded Theory 2023
Interpol, Primal Scream, Gary Numan, Echo And The Bunnymen and more have been announced for next year’s Bearded Theory festival. The 2023 bash, which will take place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 25-28, will also feature Gogol Bordello, Yard Act, Viagra Boys, The Beths, The Mysterines, Flogging Molly, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, She Drew The Gun and Snapped Ankles. Tickets are available here.
NME
Morrissey says he’s already written the “follow-up” to new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’
Morrissey has confirmed that he’s already written the follow-up to his forthcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. Earlier this month, the former Smiths frontman revealed that his 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023, adding that its fate is “exclusively in the hands” of Capitol Records (Los Angeles). NME has since reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
NME
Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford debuts new band 7D7D with single ‘Capitalism’
Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford has formed a new side project entitled 7D7D. Commerford has teamed up with Wakrat drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Jonny Polonsky – who previously worked with the Rage bassist during the latter’s time in Audioslave – for his latest venture.
NME
Chris Martin and Elton John join Shania Twain on ‘Come On Over’ 25th anniversary album
Shania Twain has announced the release of a deluxe version of her 1997 album ‘Come On Over’, which will include some special guests. The country musician will release the album as part of Apple Music’s holiday countdown ‘From Apple Music With Love’ on Sunday (December 4).
NME
Watch Romy and Fred again.. give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut
Romy joined Fred again.. at his Amsterdam show this weekend (November 25) – watch them give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut below. The pair’s trance-influenced new song came out earlier this month and is The xx singer’s second track with Fred again.. after they teamed up with HAAi for January single ‘Lights Out’.
NME
The 1975: “Depeche Mode have aesthetically influenced us quite a lot”
The 1975‘s Matty Healy has discussed the aesthetic influence of Depeche Mode on his band. Speaking a new interview with Kyle Meredith on American radio station 91.9 WFPK, Meredith asked Healy directly whether the electro pioneers were an influence on their music videos, having noticed “little things” in their visuals that he had enjoyed in those of Depeche Mode.
NME
Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumoured to be frontrunner for James Bond role
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly a frontrunner to become the next James Bond following a secret audition. The actor, who is best known for starring in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, is said to have impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during a screen test at Pinewood Studios. Speaking to The Sun,...
NME
Nick Cave shares advice for those considering getting a tattoo
Nick Cave has shared the story of his first tattoo, and advice for any fans considering getting inked. The singer, who has just begun a headline tour of his native Australia with Warren Ellis, was asked a question about his skull and dagger tattoo. How do you feel when you...
NME
Lars Ulrich thought “for sure” that Metallica’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted that he thought his band’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak. The metal veterans shared details of their new record and first single ‘Lux Æterna’ yesterday (November 28) along with with news of a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024.
NME
Scowl: hardcore’s hottest breakout band reflect on their whirlwind year
A rainy Manchester night in November is a far cry from Scowl’s native Santa Cruz, but the rising hardcore band don’t seem far from home when they step on stage for a sold-out headline show at YES’ Pink Room. Throughout a half-hour set, frontwoman Kat Moss proves herself one of the most magnetic leaders in rock right now; pacing the length of the stage, thrusting the mic to fans, whipping her neon-green hair, and showcasing her fearsome growl.
NME
BRIT Awards announce Rising Star shortlist for 2023
The shortlist for the BRITs 2023‘s Rising Star award has been revealed – check it out below. Formerly known as the Critics’ Choice award, the statue recognises British acts who haven’t yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 or had more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart as of October 31, 2022.
NME
Primavera Sound Festival 2023: Blur, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía announced to headline
Primavera Sound Festival has announced its line-up for 2023, with Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and more set to headline. The 2023 instalment of the festival, which will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid, will also feature headliners including Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris and Le Tigre.
NME
James McAvoy shares his “biggest criticism” of X-Men films
James McAvoy has shared his biggest criticism of the X-Men film franchise. The actor played Charles Xavier across four films in the series, beginning with 2011’s X-Men: First Class and ending with 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. McAvoy discussed his involvement in the franchise with GQ, where he explained...
NME
‘Wednesday’ fans call out Netflix for hiding tweets suggesting titular character is queer
Fans of the new Netflix series Wednesday have called out the streaming giant for hiding tweets that suggest that Jenna Ortega’s character could be queer. The outlet PopCrave posted two images to its Twitter account that show a screenshot of a tweet from Netflix’s account promoting the Addams family reboot and beside it, another screenshot of the hidden replies under the tweet, all of which contain the word ‘gay’.
NME
Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork
Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...
NME
Stormzy parties with Amaarae, Jacob Collier, Ms Banks and more in ‘This Is What I Mean’ video
Stormzy has shared a music video for ‘This Is What I Mean’ – the title track from his just-released third album – starring the likes of Amaarae, Black Sherif, Jacob Collier, Ms Banks and Storry. The video opens with a clip of phone-shot footage from the...
Comments / 0